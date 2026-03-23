Mark Pope clears the air on Yaxel Lendeborg $7M-$9M offer: '100% categorically false.'

Michigan superstar Yaxel Lendeborg stole headlines ahead of the NCAA Tournament by claiming Kentucky offered him ‘$7 (million) to $9 (million)’ to come to Lexington out of the transfer portal from UAB, bringing the national conversation back to the Wildcats’ reported $22M payroll — and Mark Pope not being able to reel in arguably the biggest fish of the offseason.

“They were pretty much going off on the route like we’ll pay him anything to get here,” he told The Associated Press.

When asked about the offer ahead of Kentucky’s first-round matchup vs. Santa Clara in St. Louis — again, a quote from the star himself, not a report — Pope used that opportunity to criticize today’s media landscape, specifically in Lexington. The lines are blurred, he said, between ‘social media with someone in their underwear in their basement’ and ‘the most noted journalist in the world with unbelievable ethics.’

“To BBN, I would just say, please don’t believe anything you read about anything. If I was going to tell you the percent of stuff that was actually reported accurately, it would probably be in the fifth percentile. It is an interesting time in the world, and that just is what it is,” he said. “… If anybody wants clicks they can just say any crazy thing or write any crazy thing or click any crazy thing about Kentucky and they are going to get clicks and likes and they are going to get controversy. It is the way we elevate our stature in the media, unfortunately.”

He went on to say ‘you guys have to come out here with a headline’ but ‘I am not going to give it to you.’

“We will try and embrace the circus nature of this and count on some responsible media member somewhere to actually kind of dig in and find out or just be responsible reporting,” Pope said.

It became the top story on ESPN, Yahoo Sports and Bleacher Report, among others — the opposite of what he intended in his pursuit of avoiding headlines. Then the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament happened and national attention shifted toward those left in the Big Dance.

During his postseason wrap-up with Tom Leach on his weekly radio show on Monday, Pope wanted to clear the air about those comments and what actually happened with Lendeborg. And for the first time, he shut it all down.

“I don’t want to spend all my time chasing all the false stories and correcting them,” Pope said. “I actually don’t want to be a fact check. But stories like that — for example, that story is 100% categorically false with no truth to it whatsoever. I’m hesitant to begin the process of grabbing every single thing that’s false, because there’s so much false narrative out there, and just chasing every one.

“I’m hesitant to jump in there, but stories like that just aren’t true. There’s no truth whatsoever to things like that.”

Leach responded, “That kills it off quicker.”

“Maybe,” Pope said.