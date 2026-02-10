Mark Pope continues to see growth from Otega Oweh: 'I don't even know who this guy is.'

Otega Oweh‘s SEC Player of the Week award — his second of the season and first since December — felt like a long time coming.

After a slow start to the season, Kentucky’s senior guard has been playing high-level basketball since the start of conference play. Through 11 games against SEC foes, Oweh is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in 34.2 minutes per outing while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep. UK is 8-3 during that stretch, winning eight of its last nine games following a 0-2 start.

But it was his 24-point performance against his old team, Oklahoma, followed by a 21-point showing in a comeback win over Tennessee, that earned him another weekly honor from the league — even if he did have to share it with Alabama’s Labaron Philon.

“He could have won it every week of the entire SEC season,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said during his Monday radio show. “He’s been that good.”

Oweh is not without his flaws (his first-half performance against Tennessee, particularly on the defense end, was not too inspiring), but he always finds ways to take over games. He held Volunteers’ point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who had 14 points at halftime, to just a single point after the intermission on Saturday. Oweh added nine points of his own after halftime, but his biggest play of the game wasn’t a made bucket.

“The part of growth in his game was he got all the way to the baseline, earned the power play, got to two feet, and made an unbelievable pass to Collin Chandler,” Pope said. “Those are the types of plays that you see from guys that are next-level players. His game right now is becoming multi-dimensional.”

That perfect pass to Chandler immediately led to the sophomore guard swishing a three-pointer with 34 seconds left in regulation. It gave Kentucky the lead for good against Tennessee. Earlier in his college career — hell, even a couple of months ago — Oweh likely doesn’t even attempt to make that difficult of a pass form underneath his own hoop.

Add it to the @collinchand13r list of clutch moments. pic.twitter.com/XaGhX27AkE — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 8, 2026

That play was actually first called for Denzel Aberdeen, but Pope and Oweh had a conversation going on the floor out of a timeout that ended up putting the ball in Oweh’s hands.

“His decision-making, his ability to hit the short roll, his ability to get downhill, his willingness to play off two feet and extend the play,” Pope added. “Sometimes I look out there over the last few weeks, and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know who this guy is. He’s so good.’“

Oweh is quietly making his case as one of the best Kentucky players over the last half-decade. He’s now only five points away from hitting the 1,000-point mark just as a Wildcat. If he gets there against Florida this Saturday, he’ll become the 16th quickest player in program history (61 games) to join the club, per BigBlueHistory. Only Patrick Patterson (58 games), Antonio Reeves (60), and Oscar Tshiebwe (60) will have done it faster than Oweh since 2000.

It was just a few years ago that Oweh could barely get off the bench at Oklahoma. Now, he’s playing like one of the best talents in the entire SEC. Enjoy him while he’s still here, BBN.