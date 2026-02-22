Mark Pope describes officials as 'super personal,' 'horrid,' 'distressing,' disgraceful,' 'embarrassing,' 'awful' and 'unacceptable' -- without actually talking about the officials

Mark Pope was only at the podium for three minutes and 45 seconds, but he made the most of his brief appearance following Kentucky‘s 75-74 loss at Auburn, setting the tone from the opening sentence.

“Well, we’re not allowed to talk about the referees, but you guys saw it,” he said after being asked about the offensive foul called on Collin Chandler with 14 seconds left on the clock.

He’d eventually call out the stripes directly, but not until his press conference was over and he was out of the media room — but still within earshot with cameras and recorders still rolling. It was a private conversation he clearly wanted heard.

“Mitch, if those MF-ers try to fine me, screw ’em.” Pope loudly told Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart. “I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us.”

Publicly, though, he did his best to be good and avoid any potential fines that could come his way. That doesn’t mean he didn’t get his point across by sharing his indirect feelings about how the game was called, though, even if it wasn’t the sole reason Kentucky lost.

“I think sometimes it’s just super personal, so — I’m not allowed to comment on the referees. I won’t comment on the referees,” Pope said. “It’s unfortunate that, you know — just unfortunate. It didn’t cost us the game. We were in control of the game, so we’re finding ways to go win.”

He gave credit to his players for fighting through and overcoming adversity — especially Otega Oweh on a career night, scoring 29 points on 11-20 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes.

“He was unbelievable,” he continued. “What he overcame and who he overcame tonight, like — a lot of times it felt like he was playing one on seven, one on eight. Sometimes that happens.”

That stretched to all of the Wildcats during his postgame radio show, saying they had chances to win and should have won, but there were some ‘horrid, distressing people that were associated with this game’ that made it more difficult than it needed to be.

“We were one play short tonight. There were a million opportunities for us to make one play — and I’m not saying that I’m disappointed with our guys,” Pope said. “Our guys were brilliant in their competitive nature. We can take exactly the situation, every single bit of it, all of the really horrid, distressing people that were associated with this game. We can still win this game if we make one more play. It’s in our control.”

He can’t talk about the officiating publicly, but when his players go through something like that and a game swings that drastically on a controversial call, what is his message to the heartbroken guys in the locker room?

No matter what, they’re all they’ve got and no one outside of their circle can mess that up.

“Well, we refuse to give control to people that are outside of our program. Refuse — regardless of how personal it might get or how bad it might get. We refuse to give control to fans, to give control to anybody else associated with this game, regardless of how blatantly people are trying to make this not happen,” he stressed. “We refuse to give them our power. That’s what I talk about.

“We have 48 hours to turn this around. We got a massive game at South Carolina. We’re going to go find a way to win it, because that’s what we do. So we’re not giving away our power. We don’t make excuses. We don’t do that regardless of what is happening, regardless of how disgraceful things are. We don’t give away our power, regardless how embarrassing, personal, awful, like, unacceptable things are. We refuse to give away our power.”

It was by far the most passionate three minutes and 45 minutes Pope has been at a podium since his introductory press conference in April 2024.