Mark Pope digs into 'complicated' rollout of denim uniforms: 'It'll be a really special time to honor that group.'

Once upon a team, it was all but certain Kentucky would unveil its throwback denim uniforms against Rick Pitino and the St. John’s Red Storm in the CBS Sports Classic. I mean, when else would you celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 national championship team? The student was coaching against the master with several old teammates — namely Derek Anderson, Jeff Sheppard and Jared Prickett — supporting their captain battling their coach on the big stage.

Then the Wildcats ran out on the floor sporting their traditional home whites, nothing special outside of the fact that they said Kentucky across the chest (that’s always special).

KSR asked Mark Pope ahead of that Catlanta trip about the possibility of debuting the denim, leading to some sidesteps and twirls when giving his answer. He admitted he had no choice.

“I gotta leave that one up to suspense,” he said at the time. “I have to leave that one. I have to — I’m contractually obligated by Nike to continue to dance on that.”

Just days later, Big Blue Nation woke up to the official announcement underneath the tree, UK Athletics confirming the return of the denim almost 30 years to the day from the original debut — Feb. 11, 1996 to Feb. 7, 2026. Quite the gift for nostalgic fans ready to bring back the iconic uniforms worn by one of the best teams in the history of the sport.

We didn’t see them vs. Coach Pitino, but how about a Saturday home game against the Tennessee Volunteers?

In his first public comments about the uniforms he wore well back in the day — did you know he combined for 27 points and 22 rebounds in his first two games sporting the new look? — Pope said this rollout has been more complicated than you’d imagine.

In fact, he’s been pushing for them all season and finally got the go-ahead from Nike. Maybe the plan was to debut them against Pitino and the Johnnies? Either way, he’s just happy to have that process behind him and focus on his excitement for the grand reveal.

“Well, I was trying to push it earlier in the season, but you would be surprised at how complicated it is to roll something out like this,” Pope said Tuesday. “There are, like, a thousand different pieces. Huge kudos to (UK Associate Director of Equipment) Mark Evans and the whole crew at Nike for getting this to come to pass.

“We’ve been working on it for a year and a half, trying to see if we can get it across the finish line.”

At long last, it’s a reality: Kentucky denim vs. Tennessee orange.

UK vs. St. John’s was a mini reunion with Pitino, but this one will be about honoring a legendary group that reached the highest highs together in Lexington. Pope talks about respecting the sacred piece of cloth, but the jean look takes it to a whole new level.

That’ll be a special day inside Rupp Arena, says the second-year coach.

“I think it’ll be a really special time to honor that group and honor the rich tradition of Kentucky basketball. I think it’ll be fun,” Pope said. “We just found a great game in conference — which is not hard to do because they’re all great. So, it’ll be fun. Good timing.”

Get your jorts and Converse sneakers ready, folks. Feb. 7 is going to be a big one.