Mark Pope does not expect to have Jayden Quaintance in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament

If Kentucky is going to make a run to the Sweet 16, it will likely have to do it without Jayden Quaintance.

Last suiting up for the Wildcats on January 7, Mark Pope says that while the 6-10, 255-pound forward is moving in the right direction, he’s not quite ready to take the floor. He didn’t officially rule him out for Santa Clara on Friday or the team’s potential Round of 32 matchup on Sunday, but made it clear the group he’s got now is likely the group he’ll have when the ball is tipped in St. Louis.

“That’s the expectation,” he said of the Wildcats playing without Quaintance this weekend. “JQ is making progress, but I don’t think he’s going to be able to cross the line before this weekend — although, you never know for sure. But that would be my expectation.”

Quaintance averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per contest across four games as a Wildcat. His debut vs. No. 22 St. John’s helped give Kentucky its first signature win of the season, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes in the 78-66 victory.

Pope announced Quaintance’s ‘full shutdown in terms of his on-court work‘ in late January and followed that up by saying ‘I don’t know how optimistic I am’ about him getting back to full strength in time for the end of the season. That shifted to loose optimism entering postseason play, though, saying ‘we feel we’ve got the swelling a little bit under control’ and was a ‘more intensive ramp-up’ away from returning to the floor.

When asked about Quaintance and Kam Williams both potentially suiting up again during the Wildcats’ March Madness run, he left the door open.

“I always have a lot of optimism, so fingers crossed,” Pope said. “That’s where I live.”

Williams returned to play three games at the SEC Tournament just seven weeks removed from breaking his foot in late January, but the wait continues for JQ.