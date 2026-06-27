Mark Pope's early interest in Zoom Diallo helped seal a commitment

From the day the transfer portal opened, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope had his eyes on Washington guard Zoom Diallo. That early interest played a major role in landing Diallo’s commitment to the Wildcats.

The top priority in the portal this offseason for Pope and his staff was a no-doubt PG1. Diallo was one of two lead guards that Kentucky identified from the jump, the other being BYU’s Rob Wright III. After some Zoom meetings, both players quickly made it to Lexington for visits. Diallo received the Keeneland/Carson’s treatment (and was getting noticed by fans the moment he stepped off the plane) from the staff and committed to the ‘Cats soon after, while Wright returned to BYU.

Diallo’s entire recruiting process in the portal lasted about eight days from the time the portal window opened to the time he announced his commitment. Arizona was also in contention for the 6-foot-5 floor general, who was ranked as the 33rd-best player to transfer this offseason by On3. So what made Kentucky stand out in the end?

“(Pope’s) interest in me,” Diallo told reporters on Thursday. “I feel like having a coach that has high-level confidence in you and belief in you, it takes you a long way. And I also had history. Coach Pope recruited me (when he was) at BYU, and I remember getting a call, and I’m like — I got a new phone, so I was like, ‘Who’s this calling me?’ Answers, Coach Pope, get done with the conversation. Then I look at our messages, I’m like, ‘Oh, he was recruiting me at BYU.’

“So honestly made it even better. He knew my game a lot, but him calling me that early, just showing the trust and the faith he had in me. Wanted to hear him out. I feel like his play style and his coaching style was something I can match.”

Diallo has been a standout early into summer practice, particularly as a vocal leader. Pope said a focus this offseason was bringing in more creators, and he picked a good one in the Washington native. Diallo averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists per game on 48.9 percent shooting as a sophomore in 2025-26 for the Huskies, but team victories were few and far between.

He came to Kentucky to change that.

“Most definitely wanted to win at the high level, that was the big part,” Diallo said of his thought process in the portal. “My main part was just winning. I’m gonna be honest. I know Kentucky basketball, the standard there is. There’s no losing over here, they can’t afford to lose, and I feel like if I have my name a part of Kentucky basketball and I win and give us team success, there’s a bunch of opportunities that can not only help me but help my team, and I wanted to embrace that.

“And again, when Coach Pope called me at midnight, it was a dream come true to even get that call, so it was one of those opportunities that I did not want to turn down.”

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