Mark Pope expects Kentucky to 'make shots in the NCAA Tournament' after struggles in Nashville

Kentucky did not shoot the basketball well enough to make a serious run in the SEC Tournament, knocked out by the Florida Gators in the quarterfinals after putting up splits of 36/22/80. All in all, the Wildcats went just 17-66 (25.7 percent) from three in three games with no more than six makes in a single game. To drive that point home further, Mo Dioubate (2-4) and Brandon Garrison (2-3) combined to outshoot Collin Chandler (4-11), Denzel Aberdeen (4-14) and Otega Oweh (2-12) individually from the perimeter in Nashville, the three-headed GOAT finishing just 10-37 as a trio for a hit rate of 27 percent.

Through 34 games, UK is shooting 34.1 percent on 3-pointers, good for No. 178 nationally. This group is taking just 23.7 per contest (No. 158) and making 8.1 (No. 154). There have been some highs with 11 double-figure days from deep, but some lows that include seven games of five or fewer. They started out leading the entire SEC in perimeter shooting before cooling off by season’s end.

For this team to get out of the opening weekend of the Big Dance, the Wildcats don’t necessarily have to torch the nets — they can win in other ways — but they can’t stay ice-cold. As an old friend once said, you don’t have to make ’em all, but you can’t miss ’em all. Makers, not takers. You know the drill.

Mark Pope won’t paint lipstick on that pig, pretending the shooting was adequate at Bridgestone Arena. He’s confident, though, a bounce-back is coming in St. Louis.

“Shooting is just what it is, it comes and goes. We’re a good 3-point shooting team,” he said when previewing the NCAA Tournament. “We were number one, I think (we’re) probably at three or four, five or something now in the top-half of the league. I think we’ll make shots in the NCAA Tournament.”

He believes a big part of the issue has been lineup continuity and players in and out of the rotation due to injury, essentially from the very beginning. The team he built didn’t end up being the team he had, and that’s led to some unexpected variance.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to be the team that we originally planned to be, where we were distributing the ball and playing with the pace that we had planned to last summer, just because of the diminishing roster,” Pope said. “With that said, we still have guys that are shooting at an elite clip, and it still makes us really dangerous.”

Kentucky is 11-3 on the year when making at least nine 3-pointers and 9-2 when hitting at least 10. Good things come when these Wildcats are making shots.

There needs to be more of that this week in St. Louis and beyond.