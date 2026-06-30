Mark Pope expects to schedule a home-and-home with St. John's 'in the near future'

It might not be long before Rick Pitino is once again roaming the Rupp Arena sidelines.

In a sit-down interview with Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports released Tuesday, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope was asked about his relationship with Pitino and the possibility of playing St. John’s more often in the coming years. Rothstein brought up the idea of Kentucky and St. John’s scheduling a home-and-home series at Rupp Arena and Madison Square Garden.

While nothing has been finalized at this moment, Pope says it’s in the works.

“Yes,” Pope responded when asked if he’s open to a home-and-home with Pitino’s program. “We’re not there now, but if we keep working this way scheduling-wise with getting more flexibility, I can’t imagine that that won’t happen. I would expect that we’ll get that done sometime here in the near future.“

For a quick refresher, Pope played for Pitino on Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team. Once he took over as head coach in Lexington, Pope brought Pitino back to Rupp Arena to a loud ovation from the Big Blue Nation. Pope has not been shy about the impact Pitino had on him as a person and as a coach.

The two went head-to-head on the hardwood for the first time as head coaches in the 2025-26 season. Playing in Atlanta, Kentucky took down St. John’s 78-66 in a thrilling comeback effort. It was the lone game (most of the game, at least) all season long where the Wildcats had a fully healthy roster. Jayden Quaintance, who was recently picked 20th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, made his UK debut in that game with 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

“That was a fun night for us,” Pope said of that matchup. “I always talk about the 17 minutes where we had our group (fully healthy), and they were really good. They were really good against a terrific St. John’s team.”

Last season’s meeting was Kentucky’s first against St. John’s since 2011. UK is 12-5 all-time against the Red Storm, a series that dates back to 1943. Once a Big East powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s, St. John’s lacked regular success until Pitino took over ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 73-year-old has posted an 81-25 record in three seasons with the program, including a Sweet 16 in the most recent NCAA Tournament. ESPN has St. John’s as a preseason Top 10 team going into 2026-27.

“I think he’s still got a ton left in the tank and I think they’ll continue to be really good,” Pope said.