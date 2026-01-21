Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Mark Pope explains second-half explosions -- and how close Kentucky is to breaking through in the first

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim32 minutes ago

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-21