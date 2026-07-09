Mark Pope explains why he shaves his head -- and why he may keep his beard

Mark Pope’s beard has been one of the storylines of the summer, as fans have embraced the “Dark Pope” persona, which has coincided with big recruiting wins. Seeing Pope let his chin hairs grow has also begged an old question: why does he shave his head when he’s capable of growing a full head of hair?

Matt Jones asked him just that on Wednesday’s episode of KSR. Pope said that he shaves his head so he doesn’t have to worry about his hair every morning. Similarly, he’s learned that growing a beard means he also doesn’t have to worry about shaving his face.

“I do believe that we have the capacity to make a limited amount of great decisions, and so I shave my head because it’s a decision off the table. And the thing is, with this beard, guys, no one told me that it’s less decision-making; I don’t have to shave every day.”

Does that mean the beard is here to stay? Reese Potter told reporters last month that he wants Pope to grow his beard to Santa Claus lengths, but Pope’s wife, Lee Anne, may have the final say.

“I think he’s rocking it. I’m going to be honest with you: I think he should keep it,” Potter said. “I don’t know if he’s going to keep it for the first game — I think that might be his wife’s decision. We won’t know until we know, but I think he’s doing good with it. I think it’s a new look, a fresh look. I think he should go with it, but I’m going to be honest, I don’t know if he’ll keep it.”

Pope said as much, even claiming that he had no idea what the Dark Pope meme was.

“I don’t know if I’m keeping it; there’s been a lot of consternation about it,” Pope said. “The thing is, I don’t know what Dark Pope is. I hope it’s, ‘Get it Done, Pope.’ I like it today, and we’ll see how it is tomorrow. I’m not making any promises, guys.”

One thing is for certain: if Pope shaves the beard and Kentucky loses a game or a recruit, BBN will riot for its return.

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Pope on his viral beach photo, daughters’ social media presence

Pope’s beard first came on our radar in beach pictures posted by his daughters from Destin and Costa Rica. One of those pictures, Pope on his phone with a pair of playing cards in the other hand next to a spectacular fruit plate, went viral when Pope tweeted it out after Milan Momcilovic’s commitment. Fans dissected the photo for Easter eggs, namely, what the jack and king in Pope’s hand meant. Pope continues to keep it close to his vest.

“So, it’s fun, and I was an English major here at Kentucky, and I learned this: when an author puts something out there, it’s now not their own. It’s owned by the reader,” Pope said. “I can tell you it was incredibly intentional, in the sense that it was a last-second idea, and so we thought it would be fun to put out, and it’s going to be way more meaningful as people interpret it the way they want.

“This fanbase, BBN, man, which I’m a member of, there is no more fun fanbase to interact with, and that’s the whole deal.”

As for the fruit plate, that was all his daughters’ doing.

“Actually, the Pope girls are setting up the shot, and they got a little carried away. They’re like, ‘Dad, let’s do this, put a lot of fruit there.’ So, good, it was fun.”

Pope’s daughters are very active on social media, one even sharing a video of them putting Post-it notes over the faces of the players who transferred away from Kentucky on the team picture at the Joe Craft Center. That video made some waves online, with Brandon Garrison and Mo Dioubate, two of the players whose faces were covered up, questioning it in the comments. In general, Pope said his daughters are just having fun with their social media posts, and he knows better than to tell them to rein it in.

“Nope, I’m like, go girls. Listen, my girls sacrifice and care both, maybe as much as any member of BBN, and probably more, and this is very personal to them, and they are very funny, and they love this whole thing, and they won’t listen to me if I tell them anything anyway.

“So, it’s a beautiful, like I’m telling you, there is nothing in the world better than being a dad to daughters, man. It is the best. And so I just watch these girls go, and sometimes I hold my breath, but they do what they do.”

Spoken like a true dad.