Mark Pope explains why Kentucky turned down its practice time at Bridgestone Arena

The eight teams playing on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament were invited to practice at Bridgestone Arena today. Seven of those squads are taking the SEC up on the offer. One is not: Kentucky.

That feels like a bold strategy given how Kentucky’s last game in Bridgestone Arena went, a 95-59 drubbing by Gonzaga in which the Cats shot just 16-60 from the field. This morning, Mark Pope said Kentucky is passing on the chance to practice at Bridgestone to hold its own practice in Lexington at the same time that tomorrow’s game will tip off as part of its efforts to replicate the gameday schedule. Kentucky’s allotted time today on the court in Nashville was 1:25 to 2:05 p.m. CT. Tomorrow’s game tips off at 11:30 a.m. CT.

“We just wanted to reproduce the schedule of the day as best we could. So, we couldn’t do that with our slotted time there. And so this is — it also recreates our normal travel schedule. So we’re just trying to have our day before the game be as close in proximity to what we’ll face tomorrow as we can.”

Pope said that today, Kentucky is going through the motions as though it is a game day, with the exception of traveling to Nashville after practice is over.

“We’ve recreated the schedule. It’s just what we always do, trying to recreate the schedule. So, we had film at the same time we’ll have film tomorrow morning. We’ll start practice at exactly the same time we tip off tomorrow. And do pregame, just to kind of keep that whole routine the same, just to do the most we can to get the guys’ clocks adjusted.”

Clearly, the timing of the game is more important than the location to Pope and his staff. He doubled down on that later in the press conference, saying that Kentucky’s experience in Bridgestone Arena this season shouldn’t give them much of an edge over LSU or any team they play.

“I don’t know how much it helps that, you know, I think it maybe helps a little bit. But right now, you know, we’ve played at a lot of venues for the first time this year, and we’ve won in venues we played in the first time, and we’ve lost in venues we’ve played the second time. And so I don’t know that there’s a huge correlation.

“I think it comes down to right now, our commitment to each other, our competitiveness, our fight, and how well we play. A beautiful thing about the postseason is that there are no judges out there. You just have a winner and a loser, and it’s very clear, and it says it on a scoreboard. And so, we don’t need to overcomplicate it. We just need to go play great.”

KSR will be at Bridgestone Arena for LSU’s practice this afternoon. We’ll report back with updates.