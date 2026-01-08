Mark Pope falls to under .500 in high-major games at Kentucky

Mark Pope made history in his debut season at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats to eight top-15 victories to tie an all-time NCAA record. Those were magical highs, starting with Duke in the Champions Classic, followed by Gonzaga, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Tennessee (twice) and Missouri, leading to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2019. Feel-good boxes were checked in desperate times for a ravenous fanbase, resulting in a sky-high approval rating while dancing through the honeymoon period.

Year two? Yeah, not so much. These Wildcats are drowning with no rescue boat in sight, sitting at 9-6 on the year with a Quad 2 loss — it was a Quad 3 until Missouri jumped 15 spots in the NET to No. 67, so that’s good, right? — and more questions than answers. What is their identity? What do they do well? Who needs to be playing? All things that should be cleared up by January 8.

One thing that has been cleared up for us, though, is the fact that the bad has officially outweighed the good when looking at the big picture under Pope. And the numbers back that up, unfortunately, as the second-year coach has now fallen to 17-18 at Kentucky against high-major competition. That’s a winning percentage of just .471, including a 9-11 hit rate (.450) against ranked opponents.

The outright losses dating back to last season:

at Clemson (70-66)

vs. Ohio State (85-65)

at Georgia (82-69)

vs. No. 4 Alabama (102-97)

at Vanderbilt (74-69)

vs. Arkansas (89-79)

at No. 25 Ole Miss (98-84)

at Texas (82-78)

at No. 4 Alabama (96-83)

vs. No. 1 Auburn (94-78)

vs. No. 5 Alabama (99-70)

vs. No. 6 Tennessee (78-65)

at No. 12 Louisville (96-88)

vs. No. 17 Michigan State (83-66)

vs. No. 16 North Carolina (67-64)

vs. No. 11 Gonzaga (94-59)

at No. 14 Alabama (89-74)

vs. Missouri (73-68)

Hat tip to friend of the program Wildcats Tongue for pointing it all out — he put together a pretty little graphic for social media that you’re probably going to hate.

Mark Pope has a 17-18 record (.471) against high-major opponents at Kentucky



Mark Pope has been outscored by 58 points against high-major opponents at Kentucky (-1.7 per game)



What’s the message not only to his players, but the fanbase as a whole, this program trying to climb out of this pit of misery with dirt being tossed on Pope’s head?

“It’s a hard space. This is tough, it is not the way we intended to start SEC. But it is exactly what we have in our hands right now,” he said. “When you go through hard times, which everybody does, the question is, how much does it take to break you? And I’m not about to break, this group is not about to break. The only thing you can do is grieve as quickly as possible and move on to the next incredibly challenging game, which we have on Saturday.

“With the effort of trying to get better. These guys will. BBN has the right to do and say and act however they want — they are the greatest fans in the world and I’m sure they are incredibly, incredibly frustrated and upset. So, they get the right to do whatever they want. In terms of this team, we don’t have that opportunity. Our job is to suffer all night long, figure out how to do this a little bit better, get a little bit tougher, dig in a little bit harder, execute a little bit more well and move on and win games.”

This team needs to stack wins — and fast.