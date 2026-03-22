Mark Pope Says Focus is 'Finding Guys Who Want to Be At Kentucky Because of What Kentucky is'

Since his introductory press conference at Kentucky in 2024, Mark Pope has stressed finding players who know what it means to play at Kentucky. He’s continually talked about finding players “where that name on the front of the jersey means something.”

After UK’s second-round loss to Iowa State, Pope was asked about finding players who want to play for the name on the front of the jersey. He said that’s still the focus.

“I think our focus is finding guys who want to be at Kentucky because of what Kentucky is,” Pope said during his postgame press conference. “This is the greatest place in the world to play basketball. It comes with all of the stuff. It comes with all the pressure and the scrutiny.”

Pope referenced Otega Oweh, who came in as a transfer ahead of the 2024-25 season. Two years later, Oweh broke the record for the most career points scored by a Kentucky player in just two years with the school.

“Otega has won games in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years. At any other school, that would be good,” Pope said. “At Kentucky, the uniqueness of Kentucky is that’s not the answer. Finding guys that want that. We can find them. There are great guys.”

‘We’ll Find the Guys’

Kentucky will have plenty of decisions to make heading into the 2026-27 season. With Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen out of eligibility, those are at least two spots that they will need to fill.

“There are great guys. You think about these two guys up here, Otega put together one of the epic two-year careers in the history of Kentucky basketball, and Denzel came in here and had to play a completely different position than he’s ever played before under different circumstances, and rose up and actually put together a great year,” Pope said.

Kentucky has zero commits in the 2026 recruiting class. Despite this, Pope is still confident in Kentucky’s roster-building capabilities.

“We’ll find the guys. There’s no place like this. But it’s got to be the right fit for guys, and they’ve got to want it. At the end of the day, it’ll be all those things are important,” Pope said. “Of course, all those things are important, fit, opportunity, NIL, potential for future growth, all those things are important. But it’s Kentucky; there’s nowhere like it, so it’s not hard to find guys.”