Mark Pope finds ‘incredible moments’ in ‘really special’ injury-ravaged season

Kentucky saw its complete roster vision come together one single time in 2025-26 — and it wasn’t even the full game. The matchup vs. St. John’s in Catlanta was the season peak with Jayden Quaintance making his debut and all of the puzzle pieces fitting around him just right to take down Rick Pitino and the Red Storm, who would go on to make the Sweet 16.

Even there, the Wildcats dealt with a scare, watching Jaland Lowe go down with a shoulder injury in the opening seconds before making his triumphant return in the second half. They trailed by double digits in the first, then as many as eight in the second, only to fight back to win 78-66 with a completely healthy team.

Pitino practically called us all dummies for overreacting to the performances leading up to that holiday battle — and the criticism felt right.

“That was a fun night for us,” Mark Pope told Jon Rothstein this week. “I always talk about the 17 minutes where we had our group, and they were really good. They were really good against a terrific St. John’s team.”

We all know how the story ended, though, with Quaintance playing just three more games as a Wildcat and Lowe ultimately opting for season-ending surgery, plus Kam Williams suffering a broken foot right as he found his stride in Lexington. What could have gone wrong, did go wrong in year two for Pope.

That led to a Round of 32 finish and demoralizing blowout loss to Iowa State to end the year.

How does that season rank among the most frustrating of Pope’s career? Oddly enough, he found some joy in the fact that his group never let the wheels fall off when they certainly could have, over and over. Kentucky could have missed the Big Dance, players could have quit the team, whatever.

Instead, they stayed together and found a way to win some games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments with some fun times along the way.

“I don’t know. I don’t know where those things rank,” he said. “I actually — there were so many challenges last year, and there was so much that our guys had to overcome. It’ll always, to me, be a really special year in terms of how our guys were willing to kind of dig in together and to adjust to situations. And we had some incredible moments.

“It’s going to be an important, important building block as we continue to work our way towards our ultimate goal.”

Emphasis on that ultimate goal — because no one will tell you this past season was acceptable when it comes to Kentucky’s championship standard. As a one-off, however, it was a valuable learning lesson and growth opportunity as a program and staff.

What do you do when you hit rock bottom? You get off the mat. What happens when injuries destroy your team and an identity crisis hits, forcing you to totally reshape roles and playing style? You keep throwing punches.

That’s what Pope appreciates about last year and the beauty he finds in it all.

“Listen, I think all of the roster changes — it’s not just losing those two positions (point guard and center), it’s everybody else having to learn the game out of position,” he stressed. “So there was a lot centered on that. Again, I was proud of the things that these guys did accomplish. You know, you look at just that challenge for us right there.

“Of the top 30 teams, we far and away missed the most games due to injury, and our guys still adjusted and were able to accomplish great things. We learned so much as a staff and as an organization just being really malleable and figuring out new ways to do things.

“Again, I think this is one step towards where we’re ultimately trying to get.”

It wasn’t No. 9, but if it leads to No. 9, Pope considers it a win.