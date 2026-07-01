Mark Pope foresees 'a massive jump' from second-year Malachi Moreno

Mark Pope has not been shy about his expectations for Sophomore Malachi Moreno. The title of “best center in college basketball” is one Pope believes Moreno will hold throughout the 2026-27 campaign. A couple of weeks into summer practice, and he’s doubling down on the hype.

“I think he has the potential to make a massive jump. I really do,” Pope told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein this week about Moreno.

Moreno put together an impressive freshman season in 2025-26. Expectations were relatively low coming in, but he quickly exceeded them once the schedule got rolling. Midway through the season, the seven-footer was popping up on draft boards. A lack of conditioning down the stretch saw him slow down a bit, but Moreno was still an easy pick for the SEC All-Freshman Team despite being thrown into the fire, so to speak.

“You know, he was so solid for us last year,” Pope added. “Every freshman player, especially freshman bigs that are carrying the load that he was carrying last year, where we didn’t do a lot for him. There were not a lot of ways where we made the game much easier for him.

“And still, he came every single night and put together a good performance. There was a little bit of fatigue towards the end of the season, which is incredibly understandable. I think he’s going to make a massive jump.”

What does that jump look like exactly, though? Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 58.2 percent shooting in 22.6 minutes last season — good numbers for a freshman. Every single one of those stats should go up in year two. Pope sees Moreno taking on more responsibility as an offensive hub. The rim protection is already there, but his scoring around the rim (just 43.8 percent on layups last season, per CBB Analytics) needs a bump.

“He is an elite-level passing big, which we feature in the way we play,” Pope said. “There’s not a lot of those out there. But his skill set in terms of seeing plays and the way he tracks cutters, he’s got a whole year of experience in him. Something that he came in naturally talented at and he’s grown that skill set.

“He’s working so hard right now on becoming an elite-level finisher. I think his two-point field goal percentage will go through the roof this year. I think he’s got a huge upside. I think he’s going to grow as a rim protector. He’s certainly going to grow as a communicator, and he’s already taken on some leadership responsibilities.”

Turning down the 2026 NBA Draft was a real decision for Moreno and his camp. He could have snuck into the first round had he kept his name in, and would have assuredly been a second-round selection. In many ways, Kentucky’s 2026-27 season relied on Moreno sticking around in Lexington for another year. Now it’s time for him to prove why beginning in the fall.

“We said from the beginning that Malachi Moreno was the most important piece of building this roster,” Pope said. “He is a centerpiece for us and he’s going to carry a huge load and he’s ready to do it.”