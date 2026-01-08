Mark Pope is frustrated with Kentucky's offense: 'Our pace in the half-court stinks all the time'

The word “pace” came up several times during Mark Pope‘s postgame press conference following Kentucky’s 73-68 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena. It was a common theme throughout his nine-minute interview with the press, and none of it was particularly positive.

“I think I’m really frustrated with our pace and our movement. I’m just really frustrated,” Pope said. “We’re emphasizing every day about sprinting to screens, sprinting to screens, sprinting to screens, and it is like we’re in molasses out there. And we’re trying to simplify and dumb things down.

“I’m disappointed in the pace and I’m disappointed in our willingness to get to a second side, I’m disappointed with our physicality ducking in. When we do that, when we turn the corner on some of those things, we’ll be good, but we’re not gonna be good on the offensive side until we find some pace. We’re just not.“

Pope isn’t talking about pace in terms of pushing the ball in transition. Kentucky actually did a good job of that against Mizzou. UK outscored the Tigers 24-7 in fastbreak points, generating plenty of clean looks for the offense. Over a third of Kentucky’s points came in transition. The ‘Cats found plenty of success for most of the second half by pushing the ball.

That’s not the issue, though.

The issue, according to Pope, is Kentucky’s pace in half-court settings. There is an apparent overall lack of movement and urgency when executing the offense in the half-court. That creates a stagnant offense that becomes much easier to defend. Kentucky scored just 68 points against a Missouri defense that ranked outside the top 120 nationally coming into Wednesday night.

Even worse, Pope doesn’t seem to have an answer as to why that’s still an issue despite being 15 games into the season.

“Pace is two-fold,” Pope said. “You can have pace in transition, which we get to in games. Our pace in the half-court stinks all the time. Part of it is the personnel that we’re playing with, part of it is guys maybe overthinking. Give some credit to the defense for sure. But our pace in the half-court has been the manifestation, the DNA of who we are on my teams.

“It is incredibly frustrating that we’re not finding that right now. That’s why we’re trying to simplify everything, dumb it down, dumb it down so it’s just incredibly simple, so we can just at least execute with some pace and some decision-making. We’re not there yet, clearly.”

For whatever reason, Pope and his staff just can’t seem to get the message across to this group — no matter how simple they try to make it. They’re running out of excuses and reasons why that remains the case. Kentucky was up by eight points with under five minutes left in the game. Missouri rattled off a 15-2 run from then on to steal the win, executing in the half-court time and time again.

“Getting our group to believe in what we do and actually execute what we do and then execute when the lights are on, has been incredibly challenging so far,” Pope admitted.

All that being said, once the Kentucky players stepped up for postgame interviews after Pope was done venting, his frustrations with the team’s lack of half-court pace weren’t exactly shared by all parties.

“I don’t feel like we have a pace problem, you could say,” Sophomore wing Kam Williams said when asked about Pope’s comments on the team’s pace. “There’s probably some plays where somebody doesn’t cut as hard, could be through fatigue or something, I don’t know. But I wouldn’t say we have no pace when we run our offense. But if they say that, they say that.”

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.