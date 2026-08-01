Mark Pope has given Kam Williams and Trent Noah the same efficiency restrictions as Milan Momcilovic

Remember when Milan Momcilovic said he wasn’t allowed to be a coin-flip 3-point shooter again at Kentucky after coming in with a hit rate of 48.7 percent? Mark Pope believes if you’re that efficient, you’re not shooting it enough. His goal was to help him break the all-time record for makes, not percentage.

Well, guess what? The same rules apply to both Kam Williams and Trent Noah, the former confirmed with KSR this week.

“He kind of tells us that, me and (Momcilovic), pretty much every day. And Trent as well,” Williams said. “He’s kind of telling us all the time, you want our percentages to look differently. If our percentage is too high, then that’s a problem. Just different things like that.”

That aligns with Pope’s non-stop, forever push for 30-plus 3-pointers per game — or more, if possible. They’ve fallen short in each of his first two seasons in Lexington, but that doesn’t mean they’re giving up entering year three.

Williams believes it’s possible, knowing how many big-time shooters are on the roster and their style of play up to this point, with just one week of summer practice to go.

“I’m pretty sure (we will),” he said. “I feel like we have a great shooting team and there’s definitely a strong emphasis that we can use this year and take advantage of this year, because we have a lot more shooters on this year’s team than last year’s team. So, definitely, we can make a lot of noise, for sure.”

But are there enough shots to go around for everyone, knowing that the rest of the roster will want to eat, too? He knows for him personally, he’ll take a hit on shot attempts if it means others are producing and the team continues to win.

And, fortunately for all of us, it’s a like-minded roster with one unified goal. He doesn’t want to eat up the volume if it doesn’t make sense for the rest of the group. If the looks are there, though, he’s happy to take them and help the Wildcats win basketball games.

“We all want to win. So regardless of anyone taking less shots or whatever, I feel like everyone has the same attitude when it comes to winning,” Williams said. “So regardless of you taking five shots or three shots, 20 shots, whatever, I just feel like everyone has the same goal. We obviously want to win a championship, so regardless of how that happens, I think we all just want to share the victory at the end of the day.”

Pope’s vision, though, clearly, is to win with 3-point volume. And Williams saw that for himself shortly before he went down with a broken foot last season, going 8-10 from deep in a double-digit home win vs. Bellarmine right before Christmas. He had eight other games of four-plus perimeter attempts, too.

That led to a 35.9 percent finish from three — below his expectation, but fair given the transition from Tulane to Kentucky, the ramp-up to SEC play, the injury and the rushed return. Ideally, he’d like to get back to that 41.2 percent number he hit as a freshman, taking 4.6 attempts per contest.

But again, if the volume is high and efficiency dips a bit because of it, that would be just fine.

“I mean, just above 40, really,” he said of his goal percentage-wise. “Freshman year, I think I was kind of grazing 43 a little bit. It dropped to like 41 or something like that. So I really just — I obviously hadn’t finished the year last year, so kind of as it was getting back up, that’s when the injury happened. So I think just above 40, I’d be super happy.”

That all sounds good for now, but it’s easier said than done when you’re actually in Momcilovic’s shoes, making more than anyone else in the country and doing it more efficiently in coin-flip territory. For a shooter, that’s a tough ask.

“I mean, personally, if I shot 50 (percent), I don’t want that to move down at all,” Williams joked.

He’ll try his best, though.