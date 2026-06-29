Mark Pope hit the recruiting trail for Kentucky this weekend

Ryan Hampton was Mark Pope‘s first-ever five-star, top-10 prospect on the recruiting trail — but that doesn’t mean he’s done reeling in his big fish. The third-year Kentucky coach is riding that momentum in 2027 by visiting some of his top targets over the weekend, namely in the Lone Star State at the 2026 TABC Boys Showcase.

That event took place in Duncanville from June 26-28, with Pope joining the likes of Texas’ Sean Miller, LSU’s Will Wade, Baylor’s Scott Drew and SMU’s Andy Enfield in attendance.

The headliners? Five-star prospects Reese Alston of Houston (No. 4) and Marcus Spears Jr. of Plano (No. 5). They both hold Kentucky offers and Pope was courtside for both over the weekend.

Coach Mark Pope and Mo Williams on the recruiting trail this weekend in Texas at TABC. pic.twitter.com/nrCI7z2ZCo — AllThingsKentucky (@allthingsky12) June 29, 2026

Alston is the son of NBA legend Rafer “Skip to My Lou” Alston while Spears is the son of former NFL standout Marcus Spears Sr. — and also Hampton’s cousin, for a Kentucky connection.

Those two were recently seen together on a fishing trip with Swagu himself (ignore the LSU bucket in front of them) and there is talk that an official visit could be coming soon for the prized five-star.

Ryan Hampton on a fishing trip with Marcus Spears Jr, the No. 1 Recruit in the Class of 2027. pic.twitter.com/5Aftxahg1U — Casey (@BleedBlueCasey) June 18, 2026

Elsewhere, the Wildcats were also seen in Atlanta at the GBCA Southeast Regional, with Nick Robinson representing the blue and white. Four-star guard Jarvis Hayes Jr. is the headliner there, listed at No. 27 overall in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Don’t forget about the handful of targets currently competing in Türkiye with USA Basketball, either, with the U17 FIBA World Cup getting started this weekend.

The United States destroyed France in the first Group Phase game on Saturday, running away with a 115-84 victory. ’27 five-star guard target Beckham Black led all scorers with 23 points, followed by ’28 five-star AJ Williams with 14 points and eight boards, ’27 five-star CJ Rosser with 12 points and seven rebounds and ’27 four-star Jordan Page with 10 points and two assists.

They did it again on Sunday, steamrolling Japan 128-66 to start the event 2-0, led by Williams with 25 points and seven boards, followed by Black with 19 — all in the first half — and 10 assists, and Page with 11. Cayden Daughtry, Erick Dampier Jr., Xavier Young and JJ Crawford are among Kentucky’s other targets participating in the event.

Expect to see a UK staffer or two in attendance at some point out in Istanbul as USA Basketball chases another gold medal.

Until then, though, it’s clear Pope is coming out swinging in 2027 after a relatively underwhelming recruiting performance in 2026. He’s already got one — who will be next?