Mark Pope is in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine

The NBA Draft Combine is where schools and professional teams come together to mingle and gossip about stay/go decisions while also supporting current and former players. It’s where intel is gathered, pots are sweetened and deals are made — and Mark Pope has plenty of interest in all of the above this year in Chicago.

That’s why he’s there as we speak.

Otega Oweh and Jayden Quaintance are locked in for 2026, no chance at a return to school for either. Pope checked in with both of them as they push to hear their names called in June’s draft, the former finishing with an efficient 20 points (7-12 FG) in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage while adding 4 rebounds with his former coach in attendance.

Otega with authority for a 20-piece at the combine pic.twitter.com/rOxAj3blMb — WT – Mo D Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) May 13, 2026

Elsewhere, Malachi Moreno is the biggest fish of all, currently deciding whether to keep his name in or withdraw and return to Kentucky. The Wildcats need the latter to happen, as Pope made clear, making him the program’s top priority going into the offseason.

“Malachi Moreno was the number one priority for us going into this portal season,” the third-year coach said last week. “We think that he’s going to be the best center in all of college basketball next year here at Kentucky. … We’re supporting him every step of the way. This is the place where basketball dreams come true, and Malachi has two dreams. He’s dreaming of hanging a banner at Kentucky, and he’s dreaming of playing in the NBA, and so we’re supporting him, chasing both of those.”

Pope arrived on Wednesday and quickly met with Moreno for a check-in after taking his measurements and going through agility drills. After that, the 7-footer met with the media to discuss the latest on his draft decision, where he made it clear this was something he was seriously considering.

“This is my dream, to be in the NBA, so I’m looking at it with my best foot forward. Obviously, I left the option on the table to come back to college if I could,” he told Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports. “Right now, all that’s leading into the decision is just how these next couple of weeks go. I know I have until the 27th to make that decision. I’ll just have a lot of talks with my brother because he’s probably going to be the most important factor in this decision.

“I’ll talk to my family, talk to my inner circle, and see what the best decision is for me at the time.”

Another name to monitor? Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic, who is also in Chicago at the Draft Combine — and within arm’s reach for Pope, as is his agent. If he withdraws ahead of the May 27 deadline, Kentucky is a school to keep a very close eye on, the Wildcats expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of the 6-8 sharpshooter.

We’ll see if they meet and Pope is able to make things interesting for a potential star to put a bow on the roster in 2026-27 — two if you include Moreno.