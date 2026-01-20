Mark Pope says Jayden Quaintance will NOT play Wednesday vs. Texas

We don’t need to wait on the SEC Availability Report this time around — Jayden Quaintance will NOT play in Kentucky’s next game.

Head coach Mark Pope told reporters on Tuesday that Quaintance (knee swelling) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s home game against Texas. The 6-foot-10 sophomore big man has not seen the floor in the last three games for the Wildcats since playing 18 minutes against Missouri back on Jan. 7.

“He will not play tomorrow night, but he’s making progress,” Pope said. “We’re super optimistic, and you know, he’s kind of going through the process, and hopefully he’ll be back soon. I know that’s not very descriptive, but I’m trying to be protective of him also.”

Quaintance has appeared in just four games (one as a starter) this season for Kentucky after rehabbing a torn ACL for nine months. He’s averaged five points and five rebounds per outing in those contests on 57.1 percent shooting, but his knee has apparently not been responding well enough as of late for Pope to feel comfortable throwing him back into the action.

Mark Pope says that Jayden Quaintance will NOT play vs. Texas, but they are "super optimistic" he'll be back soon. — KSR (@KSRonX) January 20, 2026

With Quaintance still on the mend, Pope will likely stick with Malachi Moreno as the starting center with Brandon Garrison serving as the backup. UK is 3-0 using that method since JQ has been sidelined. We’ll see if the Wildcats can make it 4-0 when Texas comes to Rupp Arena on Wednesday night (7:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network). Quaintance’s next opportunity to play will be at home on Saturday (noon ET | ESPN) against Ole Miss.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.