Mark Pope jokes about his SEC fine in his post-Vanderbilt press conference

Mark Pope was in a good mood during his postgame press conference, as anyone would be after a 14-point home win over a ranked team. Pope opened with comments on the environment in Rupp Arena, which was great, and nice words for Vanderbilt and his pride in his Kentucky guys.

Later in his postgame remarks, Pope referenced the $25,000 fine he received from the SEC for his commentary on the officiating after Kentucky’s loss to Auburn last week. Though Pope’s criticism of the officials occurred in the hallway outside the press conference, he was loud enough to draw the attention of the media sitting nearby and the league offices in Birmingham.

[SEC fines Mark Pope $25K for publicly criticizing officiating following Auburn loss]

He joked about the fine several days later after beating the Commodores.

“Just real quick, you guys know there was a moment where I talked a little bit too much,” Pope said. “And it was really expensive. So we’re trying to, like, especially, like, you know, we’re trying to work on a budget here, and I kind of ruined that.“

He added that his wife, Lee Ann, was justified in asking him to stop.

Hear more from Pope after the win over Vanderbilt below.

Mark Pope after Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt

