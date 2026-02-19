Mark Pope juggles 'best time' of the season, but 'complicated space' with upcoming portal cycle

“It’s the mooooost wonderful tiiiiiiime of the yeeeeeeear.”

That’s not Mark Pope around the holidays — it’s the second-year Kentucky coach right now.

The Wildcats (and most of the college basketball world) have five regular season games left before conference tournaments begin and Selection Sunday decides the paths and potential fates of 68 teams over the three weeks between March 15 and April 6. All of the highs and lows of the year are shoved aside as programs push all of their chips in on positioning themselves for a banner chase. Team goals are the only things that matter, a time to choose selflessness over selfishness.

All of the work they’ve put in since arriving on campus in June is for this potential reward. What more could you ever want?

“We have five games left — like, it’s winning time. This is the best part of the season. It’s the best part of the year,” Pope said Thursday. “This last stretch in the conference and conference tournament and NCAA Tournament is — it’s what you live your whole life for, you know? It’s when all of the other stuff fades away, the distractions of numbers and playing time and stats and money and all of the noise, it goes away, and you’re judged and defined on winning.

“The game gets more convoluted. This is the space where the game gets pure if you can do it right, and you get as close as you can. It’s the best time.”

Pope is correct in the sense that no matter how your regular season goes, as long as you play well enough to make the Big Dance, you always have a chance. In fact, you don’t even have to play well in some cases, because a surprise run in the conference tournament can punch your ticket to the NCAA Tournament, too. When you get there, it’s your team or theirs for survival. Seeds and storylines don’t matter, as we see every year.

But then April 7-21 comes — and that’s actually progress compared to recent years. That’s the transfer portal window in 2026, starting the day after the national championship game. Last season, it opened on Monday, March 24 — the day after the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament — and ran through Tuesday, April 22. Before that, it was a 45-day window compared to the 30 days in 2025 and the 15 days players will have this go-round.

So, while it’s better, considering Kentucky had to actively recruit student-athletes in the middle of game prep for the Sweet 16 last season — Kam Williams actually became a Wildcat on the day of the loss to Tennessee in Indianapolis — it’s still something they have to monitor during this stretch.

How are Pope and this coaching staff juggling the ‘best part of the season,’ as he put it, with roster management for 2026-27 with player retention and potential portal options when the speed dating process opens here in a month-and-a-half?

“Yeah, that’s a complicated space, but it also makes it great,” he told KSR. “Like, we love — man, this job is so great. It’s like everybody’s job, the things you love about the job are the most complicated spaces, and it’s complicated to manage all that at the same time — but it’s why the job is fun. There are dynamics that are really important.”

Getting ready for next year is and will always be important, but nothing matters more than the now. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, playing in the NCAA Tournament with your team — one certain to be different next year, no matter how things unfold — is a one-time shot. That’s going to be the priority over the next six weeks.

“One of the challenges that you face is helping your guys. Listen, everything comes and goes. Like, all these things that we think are so important, they come and go,” Pope continued. “But this time of the year, the winning part is the part that it’s all about. Like, it’s all about this. As a player, somebody that’s worked your whole life to get a chance to do this. It actually is not for all the other stuff. It’s to win. It’s to go find and see if you have what it takes to be in that moment.

“Have you done what it took during the season to learn and grow? Have you built yourself and your team, into a place where you can do things better than you’ve done all year?”

You go through the trials and tribulations of a season to prove yourself at the very end, your team against the world. It’s the final test after a year’s worth of projects and quizzes.

Why would you spend all year in the classroom and not show up during finals week?

“(Purdue coach) Matt Painter said the NCAA Tournament is the finals. That’s your final grade, right? I think he said that a couple days ago, and it’s nice,” Pope said. “Sometimes you can get distracted by all the really important stuff and miss finals. Who wants to do that?

“Like, don’t miss the tournament, man. Don’t miss these last five games of the regular season, don’t miss your last game at Rupp, don’t miss the SEC Tournament in our beloved Nashville. Don’t miss the NCAA Tournament, because that’s the stuff that actually separates you.”

Frustrated about minutes or dollars? There will be a time and place for those conversations. Every player in college basketball will get their shot to decide what’s next for their respective futures, whether it means returns to their previous schools or finding a fresh start elsewhere. This Kentucky team will likely have both, just like all programs.

Worry about that then, though, not now. Pour everything into this run.

“A couple of dollars doesn’t separate you. The next school doesn’t separate you,” he told KSR. “What separates you is what you do right now, and it doesn’t guarantee you results, but, man, if you miss putting your whole heart into it. What a shame.”

That doesn’t mean Kentucky can go into the offseason blind with zero preparation or feel regarding stay-or-go decisions while monitoring potential names of interest in the portal — word spreads quickly in the small basketball world when it comes to disgruntled players or kids ready to make a jump.

Their ability to do both is why they get paid the big bucks.

“So we talk about it as a staff. Also, we have a job to do,” Pope said. “We can do that in the other 45 minutes available out of 24 hours, but right now, it’s about, how are we going to go win? Our players deserve that. We deserve that. We are exactly where we are, and we’re in the best time of the year, so let’s not skip it. Let’s not miss it.

“We’ll do both. We can do both.”