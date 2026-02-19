WATCH: Mark Pope talks Auburn, injuries, balancing postseason and portal prep

Mark Pope sat down with reporters — and a class of aspiring journalists — this afternoon to preview Kentucky’s game at Auburn on Saturday. After reviewing the tape of the Georgia game, Pope said his team collapsed down the stretch due to “self-inflicted wounds,” which they cannot afford on the Plains. Auburn has lost five straight and is trending toward the NCAA Tournament bubble.

“That’s always the case,” Pope said when asked how his team is preparing to face another desperate team. “It’s not anything new for everybody at this point of the season, and especially for us here. Also, for us, we’re chasing. I don’t feel like we’re hunted. I feel like we’re very much in the hunt. And so it’s just a matter of who’s going to rise up and win. We have five games left. Like, it’s winning time.”

In terms of news, Pope said he is optimistic that Kam Williams (foot) could rejoin the team “if we extend the season out long enough.” He is not optimistic that Jayden Quaintance (knee) will do the same, saying the big man must be “100% ready” to return to action, which is not currently the case.

As for the guys who are playing, Pope had some good comments about Otega Oweh’s impressive run in SEC play, Malachi Moreno’s upside, and Jasper Johnson’s “growing process.” He also previewed Auburn, giving special praise to the Tigers’ leading scorer Keyshawn Hall, who returned from injury last night in a loss at Mississippi State, putting up 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Beyond the next game on the schedule, Pope offered his thoughts on leadership, NCAA Tournament expansion, and balancing the end of the season with preparing for the transfer portal to open. He even offered some advice to the UK journalism students in the room. As he said, the media is in a “really complicated space” right now.

