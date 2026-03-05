Mark Pope Says Kentucky Will Explore 'Everywhere the NCAA Declares is Legal for Us to Recruit'

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope hit the road to recruit on Wednesday, checking in on G League guard Dink Pate in Philadelphia. Just one day later, Pope was asked about his approach to recruiting during his weekly press conference.

Pope addressed that the topic of recruiting is “sensitive” given that he can’t publicly name unsigned players. However, he did discuss Kentucky’s strategy.

“Everything with recruiting is sensitive, just what we’re allowed to talk about. In terms of the general structure, you have potential avenues in every level of sport right now for recruiting,” Pope said. “It’s just new. It’s just new. Some of that, you don’t know exactly how it’s going to pan out, but everywhere the NCAA declares is legal for us to recruit, we’ll explore in-depth. I’m not trying to go rewrite any rules, but whatever rules there are, we’ll play in that space.”

These comments come amid massive uncertainty regarding eligibility in the NCAA. It’s caused some questions for many people around the sport.

“Some of the rulings – there are some nuances that are still unclear, as always, that we’re trying to figure out. What’s interesting is, I’m not going to make that public because that would be illegal, but your recruiting board becomes so massively expansive, especially because things happen so fast,” Pope said.

With that uncertainty, Pope and his staff are trying to plan for all contingencies. They’re not leaving opportunities off the table.

“There’s a ton of speculation about possibilities that you’re trying to take in in real time, so that you’ve at least done a bunch of war gaming,” Pope said. “That’s what you do – a bunch of war gaming, thinking through a thousand different scenarios, so that when you get to it, you can be as close to it as you can. There’s a lot of dynamics that go into that.”

A Change in Kentucky’s Approach

Kentucky’s approach to G League recruiting has seen a change in recent months. Just a couple of months ago, Mark Pope, unprompted, addressed the topic of players who have signed professional contracts, joining college basketball. Pope said he wants to put it in the hands of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

“The one stopgap that is kind of spreading right now that maybe has some legs is kind of a last stand,” Pope said. “The NCAA does get to decide who gets to go to the NCAA Tournament. They get to decide that. They have that power. At some point, when they’ve been very, very clear about what the rules that they’re going to try and enforce. They might lose in court, but they still get to decide what games count towards the NCAA Tournament.”

Kentucky Basketball’s 2026 Recruiting Big Board

There are currently five uncommitted players who have received offers from Kentucky in the 2026 class. Dink Pate is not included because he has not officially announced an offer from Kentucky.

CG

Brandon McCoy: 6-foot-5 guard from St. John Bosco – No. 11 overall

SG

Caleb Holt: 6-foot-5 guard from Prolific Prep – No. 4 overall

SF

Tyran Stokes: 6-foot-7 forward from Notre Dame – No. 1 overall

Christian Collins: 6-foot-8 forward from St. John Bosco – No. 5 overall

PF

Miikka Muurinen: 6-foot-10 forward from Compass Prep – No. 15 overall