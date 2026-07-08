Mark Pope still wants the heat that comes with coaching Kentucky

Mark Pope earned pretty high marks for his first season at Kentucky. The Cats returned to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2019 and beat some big-time rivals, all while battling injuries. Year two was a bumpier road. Injuries once again played a huge part — the biggest part, in Pope’s eyes — but ultimately, a group that was billed as a Ferrari sputtered to a 22-14 record and a second-round exit from the NCAA Tournament. Criticism followed, and at times, seemed to eat at Pope, who became short in his postgame remarks with the media and Tom Leach, and drew his staff close around him heading into what has been viewed as a make-or-break year three.

When he took the job at Kentucky in 2024, Pope told fans at his introductory press conference that he “understood the assignment,” which is to win championship banners. He doubled down on that in a conversation with Matt Jones, telling the radio host privately that he expected Jones to hold him to that standard, even if it meant blasting him on air when the criticism is deserved. Two years later, with his job potentially on the line, does he still feel that way?

“100%,” Pope said on KSR this morning. “I know exactly what Kentucky is. I mean, I’m probably, right now, the world’s expert on Kentucky basketball; I know exactly what it is, and I’m learning how to navigate the challenge better and better every single day, as we all are.

“But our standard is never going to change. It’s what’s made this place great, and the way we chase it is never going to change, and our care is never going to change. And so, it’s all part of the gig; like, it is. Every single day, it’s all part of the gig, and it’s the gig that I want more than any other gig in the world. It’s awesome.”

It’s easy to talk the talk, but it was nice to hear Pope admit, even in the slightest way, that walking the walk of being Kentucky’s coach is a “challenge” he may not have mastered yet. Few people have. As Pope said, he was familiar with the pressure, expectations, and spotlight that came with being a player during one of the program’s most successful runs in the mid-1990s. Now, with a nonstop news cycle, social media, NIL, and the transfer portal, it’s even more of a beast.

Pope knows that fans want to know everything, but when it comes to the portal and NIL negotiations, they sometimes can’t. Take, for instance, Milan Momcilovic’s recruitment. The Iowa State sharpshooter was going through the NBA Draft evaluation process and wanted to see it through before deciding whether or not to stay in the draft or return to college and transfer schools. Meanwhile, Kentucky needed to build its roster. Clearly, Momcilovic would be a perfect fit for Pope’s system, one worth saving a spot for. How much intel do you let out about where you stand without scaring his camp off? What do you do with fans who are getting restless and venting their frustrations? Or the media, which, in turn, is trying to find out any information it can? It’s a tricky balance, especially with BBN.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content, inside scoop, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

“It’s unfortunate that you go through this process, and there are so many reasons why we need to be private,” Pope said. “One is rules, that we have to be private, but two, there’s a lot of times when we’re dealing with players who want to keep things private, or we’re dealing with complicated negotiations, so we do go through quietly, and so it’s leaves a lot of people having to just postulate, and so you end up with a lot of complicated information out there that might be far off the mark, but it’s just everybody doing the best they can.”

Pope said that’s happened more than once this year, but he and the staff are learning to “just ride through it.”

“There are a couple of times this year where, where news broke from, you know — there’s everybody. We all live in Kentucky; it’s the greatest place in the world, and everybody wants to know, and so you might be in a really sensitive moment in a negotiation and news breaks where it kind of makes a family upset because it’s gone public. That’d be one of a million examples of how we kind of are trying to like thread the needle as we go through this.”

That’s probably not something Pope encountered a lot at BYU or Utah Valley; however, even if it makes his job infinitely more complicated, he wouldn’t trade his position at Kentucky for any other. Or, Milan Momcilovic for any other player.

“It doesn’t upset me at all. It’s just all part of the business, guys. It’s part of the deal. So, our job is to navigate these spaces the best we possibly can, but also do it here, where everybody cares more than they care everywhere else. And so that’s a thread. Doing both of those things at the same time is our job; that’s what we do.

“So, I think we felt a lot different in the office than maybe people felt publicly, because I think from the very get-go, we knew exactly what we were trying to chase and how we were trying to get there. I do think Milan is a really important piece for us, not because he was early or late, but because he fits me. He fits what I care about. He fits how we play. He’s a veteran, veteran guy.”

As for the rest of the job, Pope admits that even though his first two years may have been “messy” at times, he knows it’s all part of the bigger picture.

“I don’t live in any regrets. I think every experience that we have is actually growing us and preparing us for the future that we’re chasing, so I don’t have any regrets. We’ve accomplished so much, we’ve grown so much, we’re learning so much. We are in the process of getting to our ultimate destination. The process is messy; growing is messy. Like, it’s setbacks. One step forward, two back, three steps forward. It’s the beauty of it.”