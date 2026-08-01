NCAA Loses In Court, Big Ten Throws Congress a Lifeline: College Sports' Longest Friday

The term “Friday news dump” has never been more applicable than what unfolded on the final day of July 2026. A judge handed the NCAA one big fat loss in the short term, all the while it received CPR for a long-term solution.

For some strange reason, when the NCAA implemented the new 5-for-5 rule, it restricted athletes who had already exhausted eligibility from receiving another year of college athletics. As has been the case throughout the 2020s, athletes lawyered up, and the NCAA didn’t stand a chance.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted a preliminary injunction for athletes from the high school class of 2022 to receive a fifth year of eligibility. This ruling is expected to apply nationwide, giving players like Denzel Aberdeen another chance to play college sports. It’s unclear what exactly it means for undrafted football players, but there is suddenly a market for basketball players.

Shortly after the ruling became official on Friday night, numerous noteworthy names announced their intent to enter the transfer portal ahead of the fall semester, including…

— G Donovan Dent, UCLA

— PF Mark Mitchell, Missouri

— SG AJ Storr, Ole Miss

— PG Dug McDaniel, Memphis

— G Moe Odum, Arizona State

Almost two dozen other players received a direct injunction from the courts to get an extra year of college basketball. In the early hours after the decision, the details are fuzzy, but this much we do know.

Mark Pope has an extra roster spot. He stated publicly that he was waiting on news from the NCAA before going all-in on an assistant coach with an international basketball connection. He may not have that clarity right now, but he does have a larger pool of players to select from to fill that final roster spot for the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball season.

Big Ten Gives NCAA a Second Chance in Congress

The Protect College Sports Act was dead on arrival. As the flatline grows longer, the Big Ten is giving the bill CPR long enough to give folks hope that the legislation may pass.

The Cruz-Cantwell bill provided optimism as a long-term solution because of its bipartisan support. The bill had support from Democrats and Republicans, but not the Big Ten and the SEC, the two leagues that call all of the shots in college athletics. That was not the best idea.

Since the bill was unveiled, the Big Ten and SEC pushed back on very specific language in the legislation. Without approval from the two conferences, it could not be passed. Furthermore, a deadline to put it on the floor looms.

With time nearly expiring on a chance for the Protect College Sports Act to even reach the floor for a vote, Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to support the legislation. The SEC is still convening on Friday night, debating whether or not to give it the green light to move forward. A positive vote from the Big Ten may do enough to nudge them into action, breathing improbable life into the Protect College Sports Act.

My mother taught me to hope for the best and expect the worst. That very much applies to this NCAA-saving legislation.

The leagues issued a joint statement: “The Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference support the Protect College Sports Act as currently drafted, following detailed and productive negotiations with Senators Cruz, Cantwell and Schmitt, and their respective staffs. We appreciate the substantial work that has gone into this effort.”

SEC presidents have voted to approve the Protect College Sports Act. Sen. Eric Schmitt was on the call.



Remains alive to get on the Senate floor next week. https://t.co/OQ3sdImjWS https://t.co/sTxEUhUK3K — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) August 1, 2026

Read all the finer details of this legislative puzzle from Ross Dellenger.