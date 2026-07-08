Mark Pope leaves door open for one more addition -- but only if it's the right fit

Will Kentucky fill its 15th and final roster spot? Mark Pope hasn’t closed the door on it, but it has to be the right fit.

During an interview on KSR this morning, Matt Jones asked Pope point blank if he would add another player to the 2026-27 roster. Pope said that the staff is still “active” in the recruiting space, but he likes his team so much in its current form that he’ll only add someone else if it doesn’t mess with that brew.

“Maybe. We’re still active. I love my roster right now, but if we find the right piece at the right time — and that could look like a lot of different things. It could be a developmental piece; it could be a depth piece; it could be — there’s a lot of different slices where we’ve gone. If we find the right person, we could, but I like the roster a lot right now. I think we go to battle.”

We’ve heard Pope rave about this group in previous interviews and how good the chemistry is from people who have watched them practice this summer. Why does Pope like them so much? It all starts in the backcourt. With Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins leading the way, Pope feels like this team is built with “creators,” a word he used six times throughout the 30-minute interview. When the ball moves, everything else falls into place, bolstered by this team’s size, shooting, and versatility.

“I like our gym. Our gym feels good. You know, we set out with some very clear intentions as we worked through the portal, trying to put this particular team together, and I think I like where we are. I think we have a ton of creator vibe, and we’re seeing that on the practice floor.

“We’ve got a ton of length, a ton of shooting in some really fun different levels, and I think we have some — you know, when we get healthy, this center spot is going to be a real strength for us, so it’s a good group. There’s unbelievable juice on the practice floor, as there always should be in the summer, but this group is going to be special, and it’s been fun, man. Every day is a joy to walk into that gym.”

Pope would never admit to it, but that’s something he may not have been able to say at times last season. When pressed today, he was adamant that last year’s team never reached its potential due to injuries, particularly to point guard Jaland Lowe. With that in mind, he and his staff made finding creators a priority this offseason, along with retaining Malachi Moreno.

“We’ve talked about a lot publicly over the last couple of months, but this whole vibe of having more creators on the floor is really important to us, and we could get deep, deep into the weeds on that, where we have more guys who are capable of actually creating shots for themselves and creating shots for teammates, who are causing power plays on the floor (anytime you can earn an second defender to give your teammates an advantage with a mismatch).”

He believes he has that not only with Diallo and Wilkins, but players throughout the roster. Kentucky has had terrible injury luck in Pope’s first two seasons, so he built his third team to be as interchangeable as possible in case “misfortune” strikes again.

“We have, and we’ve talked about it, like, I’m beating this drum, man. Creators, creators, creators, size, size, size, rim protection, decision-making at the five spot with some depth, and then length, decision-making, and shooting at the wings, and I think we have it.

“We have the versatility where we’re going to be a little bit — every year as we put together these rosters, you can’t completely immunize yourself from misfortune during the course of the season, but we’ve got to a pretty masterful space right now, where I feel like, as good as it can be done, we put together a roster right now that we’re excited about coaching, and that has some protection based on our versatility.”

You can hear the entire interview on the podcast when it’s available. We’ll also have a video to share later this afternoon.