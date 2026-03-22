Mark Pope on Kentucky's roster: 'We didn't get to play with the personnel we planned to.'

Kentucky’s 2025-26 roster was hindered by injuries before the first game of the regular season. It became a talking point with this group the rest of the way.

Jaland Lowe‘s shoulder injury in the preseason limited him to just nine games before opting for season-ending surgery. Prized transfer portal commit Jayden Quaintance only saw four games of action before complications with his ACL recovery sent him to the bench for good. Kam Williams missed several weeks in SEC play due to a broken foot. We know all of this by now, and it deserves to be mentioned when discussing this season’s Wildcats.

But Quaintance was also recovering from injury when he arrived on campus, the expectation being that he would debut in the middle of the season, which is what ended up happening. That was a risk head coach Mark Pope and his staff took. It didn’t pan out.

When the cost of the entire roster was reported at $20 million-plus, one of the highest marks in all of college hoops, it’s not unreasonable to expect that this team could have done better than a 22-14 final record. Depth was expected to be a strong suit with Pope’s roster, but that wasn’t always the case.

In the postgame press conference after Kentucky’s season came to a disappointing close in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Pope was asked about the cost of UK’s roster, if it affected his players, and if he learned anything from how it all played out with hindsight.

“Well, we’ve heard so many numbers go around that it’s — it just is — we live in a really interesting world,” Pope said of the $22 million number. “I think we were disappointed that we never got to run with the roster that we thought we had.

“…We didn’t get to play the way that we planned to. We didn’t get to play with the personnel we planned to. All of that changed, and I think our guys raised up and they made the very, very best of a complicated, difficult situation roster-wise and health-wise, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Pope made sure to give a shoutout to senior guard Denzel Aberdeen, who made the most of Kentucky’s unusual circumstance. After three seasons at Florida as a combo guard, he was forced into being a primary ball handler once Lowe went down for good. Aberdeen filled that role better than expected, averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists per game in SEC play, but it would have been easier on the entire team if he weren’t forced to learn a new role on the fly.

“We thought we were going to have depth and physicality and size, and we felt like we were going to be able to come wave after wave after wave,” Pope said. “We knew going in that we were a little bit light at the point guard position just because of changes that happened in the roster late in the spring last year. So that was the one place we had some nervousness.

“Those worries came true.”

Some players made the most out of Kentucky’s unique situation. Others weren’t able to. This team will always be one the fans remember as a “what-if?” What if everyone were healthy? What if Quaintance was able to play and be the projected first-round NBA Draft pick he still is? What if Lowe was healthy and performed like the All-ACC player he was last season at Pitt?

But we can’t go back in time; none of that ultimately matters now. Kentucky still created plenty of feel-good moments this season, from improbable comebacks to Friday’s instant classic in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It just didn’t have the makeup to produce something magical in the end.

“Their response has been incredible,” Pope said of his players. “We didn’t get to do anything the way we had planned or constructed just because of health situations. But these guys still left us with unbelievable moments and memories, if not getting to the ultimate goal.”

Injuries have made their way through both of Pope’s rosters during his two seasons at Kentucky. He’ll now begin piecing together the third roster in hopes of avoiding this situation once again come next fall.

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