Mark Pope on Kentucky's technical fouls: 'I wouldn't trade the heart of it for anything'

Twenty-five minutes in, tonight’s game seemed almost too good to be true. Kentucky had gotten off to a hot start vs. Arkansas, leading by seven at the first media timeout and at halftime. The Razorbacks were battling back at the start of the second half, but the Cats maintained a five-point lead at the 15:00 mark. That’s when it all could have turned for the worse.

Brandon Garrison got a technical foul for standing over and taunting Darius Acuff. It was one of three technicals in 38 seconds for Kentucky and six total in the 85-77 upset. Twenty-two seconds later, Mo Diobuate got one for shouting at the ESPN cameraman and the crowd after blocking Acuff’s layup. Sixteen seconds after that, Mark Pope got one for arguing with the refs. The Razorbacks pounced on the shift in momentum, going on an 11-2 run to take a four-point lead with 12:19 to go. Admit it: part of you thought this game was over.

Garrison picks up a technical pic.twitter.com/CjedW7Gqyl — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) February 1, 2026

Kentucky picks up their 3rd technical of the game. pic.twitter.com/LUpYehJpPp — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) February 1, 2026

Despite Doug Shows’ best efforts, it was not; Kentucky rallied for the 85-77 win. Of the Cats’ three second-half technicals, Garrison’s was by far the most earned. Dioubate’s was the pettiest. Given the other two and the fact that this was a rivalry game, Pope’s hardly seemed fair either. Regardless, Pope liked his team’s response, which was proof of this team’s competitive spirit.

“I would like to clean up all three of those technicals,” Pope said after the game. “I’d like to clean them up. I’d like to have just a tiny bit more discipline, but what I love about that stretch is the guys’ fight and determination. Even with the three techs happening back to back to back, I felt like it was coming from exactly the right place in our team, that we are searching for that core of like, fight, and undaunted competitive spirit, and it just overflowed a tiny bit, but we felt right. We felt right.

“You know, the techs were after really extraordinarily competitive plays. And so we definitely have to be a little more disciplined, but actually, the gym felt good at that point. It felt like, man, these guys are here to fight. So yes, we can clean up a little bit, but I wouldn’t trade the heart of it for anything. We’ve just got to be just a tiny bit more disciplined.”

There would be one more technical foul called in the game, on Arkansas’ Malique Ewin for dragging his foot over Diobuate’s head. Trevon Brazile also earned a Flagrant 1 foul for slinging Trent Noah around by the jersey after a foul in the closing seconds. This was a heated game, a fight breaking out in the first half, leading to double technicals on Otega Oweh and Billy Richmond. Thankfully, Kentucky’s fight is the main storyline from tonight’s game, not the officiating.

More postgame coverage is on the way on the KSR YouTube Channel. Subscribe today to see press conferences, interviews, Rapid Reaction, and more.