Mark Pope Says Kentucky Having 'a Tough Time Translating' From Practices to Games

Kentucky had plenty of chances vs. Missouri on Wednesday night, but in the end, UK lost 73-68 to Missouri, blowing an eight-point lead in the final minutes. After falling to 0-2 in SEC play and 9-6 on the season, UK head coach Mark Pope was asked about how the team’s execution in practice has differed from the on-court product.

“We’re having a tough time translating,” Pope said. “This stuff they’re doing in practice, it’s not translating. I’m not exactly sure why, but we’re having a really tough time translating.”

With Kentucky’s late-game blown lead, Pope acknowledged how the game “breaks” for UK down the stretch. It certainly happened on Wednesday as Mizzou outscored Kentucky 15-2 in the final four and a half minutes of the game.

“Part of it is the weight going on, for sure,” Pope said. “But the game kind of breaks for us a little bit in the second half, like it did tonight, where we finally manufacture some pace into the game. But we do a poor job of pace in the halfcourt.”

‘Pace is Twofold’ for Kentucky

Mark Pope was pretty blunt when talking about Kentucky’s pace. That was especially true in half-court play.

“Our pace in the half-court stinks all the time,” Pope said. Part of it is the personnel that we’re playing with. Part of it is guys maybe overthinking. Give some of the credit to the defense also, for sure.”

That’s a real difference from the Pope teams of the past. Despite outscoring Missouri 24-7 in fast-break points, it was the half-court where Kentucky struggled.

“Our pace in the halfcourt has been the manifestation, the DNA of who we are on my teams, and it is incredibly frustrating that we’re not finding that right now.”

To fix that, Pope said he’s trying to “simplify everything.” He wants to “dumb it down.”

“Dumb it down, so it’s incredibly simple,” Pope said. “So, we can just at least execute with some pace and some decision-making. We’re not there yet.”