Mark Pope makes off-color suicide joke when talking about Kentucky’s struggles

Mark Pope was asked about the last four minutes and 36 seconds of Kentucky’s loss to Missouri, a stretch that saw the Wildcats give up an eight-point lead and walk away empty-handed for back-to-back defeats to open SEC play. Is it correctable, specifically what led to the team’s demise in that final segment?

“Well, I believe everything is correctable — even the shots, even making shots, I think that’s correctable. I think that’s actually, that’s part of our responsibility, also. I think all four and a half minutes are correctable. It was everything, actually. It was so much misfortune. It was so much stuff in our wheelhouse that we inexplicably didn’t execute the way we normally do. It was some poor communication. It was some poor internalization of the scout. It was some missed shots. It was some coaching error. It was all of those things that led to that just terrible, terrible four and a half minutes.”

From there, a follow-up from Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader, asking about potential mental fatigue with a collapse of that nature.

“The fact that it happens late in the game, is there any mental fatigue with some of these coming back and not maybe playing as many minutes?” he asked.

Pope used that opportunity to talk about the mental side of everything when it comes to the season and Kentucky’s 9-6 record with losses piling up. To summarize, the Wildcats can no longer control what has happened up to this point — only the now and future. History is what it is, but the story is still being written and they are in control of the ending.

That response also, unfortunately, included a joke about Pope spending “a lot of time feeling like I’d like to curl up in bed and kill myself.” The comment was made in jest, but considering we’re one month removed from the head coach being asked in a postgame press conference if he’s doing okay mentally, the line was certainly a head-turner.

“I think everybody has mental fatigue everywhere right now if you’re putting your whole heart and soul into it, but that’s our job to not let that have any impact on today or yesterday or tomorrow,” Pope said. “One of the things I love about sports is it teaches you that you have to — it doesn’t matter how bad things get, you can’t go back and rewrite what happened. You can just write the end of the story to make — because history tells the story — to make it something that it’s not.

“Right now, it’s like the worst moment, the lowest point, all the stuff, and it always does. This never goes away. It’s always the next thing you do, that’s actually going to rewrite what happened before.

“So there’s no time for indulging and feeling terrible. I spend a lot of time feeling like I’d like to curl up in bed and kill myself, but that’s actually not what we do. We raise up and we get to work and and we find answers. That’s actually where the great part of life comes from, is answering the bell, when everybody thinks you can’t do it, shouldn’t do it, won’t do it, aren’t gonna do it. Most people are too scared to go there. We’re not, right? I wish we weren’t here right now, but it’s where we are, so it’s us rising up and doing it. There’s no time, there’s no hangover. That’s not acceptable. It’s not okay.”