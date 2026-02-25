Mark Pope, Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic recap Kentucky's win at South Carolina

Of all of the basketball games we’ve ever seen in our lives, that was certainly one of them. Kentucky got the job done, but it wasn’t pretty, defeating South Carolina 72-63 to move to 18-10 on the year and 9-6 in the SEC.

How did the Wildcats put it all together? Mo Dioubate credited his team’s ability to overcome adversity and praised trainer Brandon Wells for his pregame speech — “it was probably the best one we had all year,” he said. Above all else, though, the junior forward said they knew as a group they had to do whatever it took to win, given the circumstances.

“We needed this one very bad on the road,” Dioubate told the media. “We had adversity, as usual, but we stuck with it, and we got the W. That’s what matters.”

Elsewhere, Mark Pope raved about the team’s rebounding effort, calling it the difference in the win, while adding that Denzel Aberdeen was “due for a game” after being “a little quieter” as of late. In Columbia, “he actually bailed us out, he was terrific.”

Pope also talked about the turnovers, weird energy, Captain Clutch, Malachi Moreno’s health and more.

Take a look:

