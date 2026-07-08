Listen to Mark Pope's summer interview with KSR

Mark Pope’s summer interview with KSR was full of material for fans of Kentucky Basketball. Just scroll through the pages of KentuckySportsRadio.com, as you’re doing now, for the headlines and top stories from the discussion.

Even better, you can now hear the entire interview online via Wednesday’s podcast or over on KSR’s YouTube channel. In it, Matt Jones asked Pope several of the questions and issues on fans’ minds, things like the current state of the team through three weeks of summer practice, an update on the assistant coaching search, plans for a summer trip, plans for summer camps, thoughts on last season, the meaning behind that viral beach photo, and a whole, whole lot more.

If any of that interests you, and it should, find the KSR podcast on Apple and/or Spotify, or take the shortcut through the embedded YouTube video below.

Thank you to Mark Pope for his time during a busy week for the team. They’re in Las Vegas now to bond away from home, but Pope stayed back for the KSR interview before catching up with the Wildcats in the desert later today.

Go Cats.

Mark Pope’s summer interview on KSR