Mark Pope opens up on 'emotional' and 'special' return of denim uniforms: 'It's a connection point.'

Almost 30 years later to the day following their infamous debut, the Kentucky Wildcats are bringing back the denim against bitter rival Tennessee. February 11, 1996, to February 7, 2026 — what a difference three decades make, Mark Pope wearing the uniforms as a player before coaching his own players in them. Ironically, feedback has been almost unanimously positive this time around after being generally disliked back in the day, originally rated one of the worst uniforms in history.

“I don’t think people liked them at all,” Pope said before Saturday’s long-awaited return of the jeans. “I think people were like, ‘What is this?'”

His ’96 squad went on to hang the program’s sixth national championship banner and is widely considered one of the greatest teams ever assembled. The Wildcats wore those iconic uniforms all the way through the finish line at the Meadowlands, defeating Syracuse 76-67 in the title game sporting the same look.

Photo via UK Athletics

They were an acquired taste, more and more palatable with each win. Wearing them 16 times between Feb. 11 and April 1, the Wildcats earned 15 victories — that SEC Tournament loss to Mississippi State at the Superdome being the lone exception. The unique look combined with the historic run opened the door to a soft spot in Big Blue Nation’s collective heart.

Then the nostalgia got real.

“I think that’s part of the great story, right?” Pope said. “We didn’t fall in love with the team because of the denim. We fell in love with the denim because of the experience that we all got to share together. That’s actually what gives it its life. That’s special.”

30 years later, the rollout has begun ahead of the late-night 8:30 PM ET tip-off against Tennessee. First it was the apparel, then Devin Booker‘s surprise release of the ‘Nike Book 2 Must Be The Denim.’ Today, it was the official reveal — almost a replica of the ’96 jerseys.

Seeing them in person and watching the fanbase wrap its arms around the look that led to some of the best memories of his basketball career — now for the next generation of Wildcats — has been emotional, to say the least.

It brings him back to that day in February 1996 when he rocked the denim for the very first time, his teammates returning to Rupp Arena to join him for the on-court unveiling, thanks to the 30th anniversary reunion.

“I love it. It’s emotional for me, it’s special for me,” Pope said. “I think it’s a connection point for all of us, so it’ll be a great celebration. It’s fun to have ’em back. The whole denim vibe, I think is awesome. I think we’re gonna enjoy it.”

Is there any added pressure to perform well, not only with the throwback uniforms, but also with all of his buddies in attendance ready to give him a hard time if he loses?

Sure — but no more than any other game coaching at Kentucky. No matter the attendees or wardrobe, he’s expected to win every time that ball is tipped. It won’t be any different with Tennessee in town.

“They’re always there. You can’t — the pressure can’t get any bigger,” he said. “It just is, it’s fever pitch all the time. So, no, it’s just great having them here. Like, these are our guys. These are BBN’s guys. So it’s fun to have them in the building, it’s fun to have them all together in the building. It’s all good. …

“It’s just the same. It’s always a fever pitch. It’s one of the beautiful things about here at Kentucky.”

We know who is attending and what the Wildcats will be wearing, but what about the head coach? He can’t sport his old No. 41 jersey, obviously, but Pope may have a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to his Saturday best.

“I have a suit that I think is going to be great, so we’ll see how it plays out,” he said.

Maybe a denim suit? No spoilers yet.

“Well, I don’t know — like, it is… Is it? It is full of awesomeness. That’s what it is.”

That will have to wait until the Cats take on the Vols.