Mark Pope 'optimistic' on Kam Williams' return, opposite on Jayden Quaintance: 'That's complicated.'

There is good injury news and bad injury news to report, right from Mark Pope‘s mouth to Big Blue Nation’s ears. What do you want first? We’ll start with the good.

Kam Williams has not played for the Wildcats since Kentucky’s 85-80 win over Texas on January 21, breaking his foot during the game and undergoing surgery later in the week. At the time, no one was willing to rule out the sophomore wing for the season, his father telling KSR he ‘still has a chance to play again this year.’

“We’re trying to get back. We’re hoping this isn’t a season-ending thing, just because of the time frame. I think it’s possible,” he said at the time.

Pope confirmed that optimism after surgery, saying ‘there’s maybe an outside, outside, outside chance that Kam could rejoin us at some point in the season.’ Since then, he’s transitioned from scooter to crutches to boot to walking comfortably in sneakers. Visibly, he’s progressing right along as one would hope, but how about behind the scenes? Is it legitimate progress toward a return to game action, despite just five games left in the regular season?

Once again, Pope didn’t shut it down, saying it all depends on the type of postseason run the Wildcats are able to put together. For now, he’s hopeful.

“We’re optimistic, because we’re always optimistic. The timeline is tight,” he said of Williams. “I don’t know how much publicly he’s been talked about with the specifics of his injury — I’ve been really vague, right? But there’s a real chance that, at some point, if we extend the season out long enough, that he can come back and help us. We’re excited for that to happen.”

That’s massive news for the Wildcats, who have desperately missed his length, versatility and shot-making — all of it could’ve been used in the home loss to Georgia earlier in the week, certainly.

Someone else who could have been used against the Bulldogs? A Somto Cyril neutralizer in the post, potentially lottery pick Jayden Quaintance, maybe?

It’s probably time to kill those dreams of a late-season comeback, unfortunately. Pope, similar to his comments on Kerr Kriisa this time last year, doesn’t know if the timeline is going to work out, knowing how far away the 6-11, 255-pound forward is at this point.

“He continues to make progress. He is not ready right now. He’s not ready, and we’re not going to roll him out there till he’s 100 percent — and he’s a ways from that,” Pope said. “We haven’t incorporated him back into practice, so that’s complicated. I don’t know how optimistic I am about that.

“Like I said, he’s making great progress, but with a guy as explosive as he is, we have to be — he’s got to be 100 percent ready, so we’re working slowly but positively.”

Prior to injury, Williams had been averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 44.9 percent shooting, 34.8 percent from three and 95.0 percent at the line in 20.0 minutes across 19 total games.

As for Quaintance, he was limited to four games and 66 total minutes before his ‘full shutdown in terms of his on-court work,’ as Pope announced back on Jan. 29. His Kentucky career may end averaging 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

But, hey, at least things are looking good with Williams, right?