Mark Pope, Otega Oweh, and Mo Dioubate recap Kentucky’s loss to Texas A&M

Mark Pope sat between Otega Oweh and Mo Dioubate in Kentucky’s postgame press conference in College Station, following the Wildcats’ 96-85 loss. Pope opened his comments by saying, “We’re disappointed with the outcome, disappointed with our effort,” before explaining what went into the loss.

At the top of the list was focus, and losing it. “We started getting really careless,” Pope explained. “We got sped up, which is what they do. And we just didn’t respond well, and it just spiraled a little bit out of control for us.”

From there, he and Kentucky’s two leading scorers took more questions about how a 12-point lead turned into a lopsided loss. To hear their comments, hit play before for the full press conference, lasting approximately nine and a half minutes.

