Mark Pope pleased with roster funding ahead of crucial Kentucky offseason: 'We will have everything that we need.'

Goose Givens is one of the best players to ever wear the uniform as a national champion and UK Athletics Hall of Famer with his jersey proudly hanging in the Rupp Arena rafters. He’s also been around the last several Kentucky teams more than just about anyone as a color analyst on radio broadcasts alongside Tom Leach and a regular practice attendee.

Once the 2025-26 season ended with the Wildcats’ 19-point blowout loss to Iowa State in the Round of 32, Givens shared his take on the program’s current situation and turned heads when discussing money ahead of a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope. His take? There won’t be $22 million to spend on the roster for 2026-27.

No blank checks in Lexington this go-round — the staff is going to have to show some recruiting chops to land talent.

“They have to immediately start recruiting. You’re going to have to get some players in here, man. You’re just going to have to get some players, and that’s going to be discussed and discussed a bunch. There are some guys on this team you have to have coming back, so you start recruiting those guys,” Givens said. “You have the money situation and all of that that starts to figure in it.

“I know for a fact that the money Kentucky spent over the summer this past summer is not going to be there. It’s definitely not going to be there next year. So, you’re going to have to really become now a coaching staff that convinces players to come be a part of this without the big dollars that you’ve had in the past, because that’s not going to be there.”

Certainly not something that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy with zero high school players signed in the class of 2026 and stay/go decisions still to come with the portal opening on April 7. There could be an overhaul ahead with a roster to fill and that won’t come free of charge.

When asked about the program’s financial situation and potential funding concerns, Pope said during his final radio show of the season that he’s comfortable with the money. The title-contending roster he wants to build this offseason can be built with what the program has, thanks to donor and administrative support.

“I mean, you could not ask for a more supportive administration. The President is supportive, BBN is incredibly supportive,” he said Monday. “And, so, we will. We will have everything that we need to go put together the roster.”

As for his own criticism as a recruiter to be able to reel in that level of talent — again, with zero signees in ’26 — Pope doubled down on his optimism in that area. He can’t name anyone specifically, but he told fans to stay patient as they watch it all unfold, confident about where things stand both now and down the road.

“Well, I’m limited in what I can say about recruiting,” he said. “We’re really excited about where we are. Just hang in there guys, hang in there with us. I think recruiting is gonna work out just great.”

Exit meetings are coming for Pope and the Wildcats as the first wave of stay/go decisions are made, followed by the portal opening exactly two weeks from today.

Let the offseason madness begin.