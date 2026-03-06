Mark Pope praises Otega Oweh's growth at Kentucky: 'You just keep asking more from him.'

Very few could have predicted Otega Oweh‘s career trajectory at Kentucky when news first broke of his transfer from Oklahoma in April 2024. If you gave Mark Pope truth serum, he’d probably say something similar.

It’s not like Oweh was some scrub before making his way to Lexington, though. He was a four-star high school recruit out of Blair Academy (NJ) and suited up for well-known Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit. Along with the Sooners, he was being heavily recruited by Miami (FL), Penn State, and Illinois before committing to Porter Moser. Oweh was seeing regular playing time as a true freshman in a power conference. He was a solid player right out of the gate.

But to go from someone who was averaging under five points per game as a rookie to an All-SEC caliber player a couple of years later wasn’t on many bingo cards for the 6-foot-5 guard.

“Otega’s interesting because you just keep asking more from him,” Pope said Thursday. “His career here, with what he’s contributed to the two teams he’s been a part of, is just, it really is remarkable. And his growth has been remarkable.

“Sometimes you think about the consistency, some of the markers that show his consistency, but within that, you’ve just seen this incredible growth because his role has changed so dramatically. And so to stay as consistent as he’s been with such a dramatically changing role is really incredible.”

Oweh mostly came off the bench in year one at Oklahoma. He elevated himself into being a full-time starter as a sophomore while averaging double-digits in scoring. But he was still far from developing into the player he is today. Even when he transferred to UK, he was overshadowed in headlines by the veterans Pope brought in for his first season as the Wildcats’ head coach.

Then the offseason rumblings started to emerge from the Joe Craft Center. Oweh was shining in summer practices ahead of the 2024-25 season. He dropped 21 points against Wright State in his first-ever game at Kentucky. A week later, he was picking the pocket of future No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in Atlanta to seal Kentucky’s massive early-season win over Duke. Oweh finished with 15 points that game and didn’t log his first single-digit performance until late February.

Oweh landed himself a spot on the All-SEC Second Team as a junior last season. After going through the NBA Draft process, he came back to Kentucky to be the guy, even earning SEC Preseason Player of the Year honors — all of this coming less than two years after serving as a bench piece for Oklahoma. And while the Wildcats’ 2025-26 season hasn’t gone as expected, it sure would look a lot worse without Oweh consistently being the impact player he is.

We’re seeing him put up numbers that haven’t been done at UK in a long time. He’s averaging 17.9 points per game this season, scoring 10 or more points in all but one of his 30 games. He has 15 games with 20 or more points, including the most 20-point outings in one season against SEC teams by a Kentucky player in 30 years. He’s already surpassed 1,110 career points as a Wildcat. Another spot on an All-SEC Team is coming soon.

“He’s got a competitor’s heart that spills over,” Pope continued. “He’s one of the kindest, most well-spoken guys we’ve had play here. He’s a special human being, and he’s had an epic run that we’re excited to finish off in a great way.”

Oweh is not without his flaws as a basketball player, but it’s not often you can just expect someone to go out and drop 20 points on any given night. The hope is that trend continues throughout the rest of March, and that he caps off an incredible two-year run at Kentucky with more big performances and more big wins.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.