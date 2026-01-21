Mark Pope praises Texas' potent offense, ability to get fouled

Kentucky will look to build a four-game winning streak for just the second time this season when Texas comes to Lexington on Wednesday night (7:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network). What challenges will the Longhorns present for this mid-week SEC showdown? Head coach Mark Pope gave the local media a scouting report during his Tuesday press conference.

The main thing he wants us to know? Texas’ first-year head coach Sean Miller has produced a highly effective offense that can generate points in many ways. Where the Longhorns rank 100th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, they also rank 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency. When accounting for SEC opponents only, Texas ranks third in the conference in offense.

“This Texas team, they are potent offensively. My goodness, they just have weapons everywhere,” Pope said. “They’re one of the top teams in the country at getting to the free-throw line. They have the number one player in the country at getting to the free-throw line, free-throw rate. They’re one of the top teams in the country on the offensive glass. They can hurt you in isolation, they hurt you off handoffs and off screens. They can hurt you in transition, and they do it from all five spots. Got some guys coming off the bench that really have an impact. They can really, really shoot it.”

Let’s quickly break down a few of Pope’s talking points. Texas is actually the top team in the country at getting to the free-throw line, ranking first in all of Division I hoops in free-throw attempt rate at 50.1 percent. Seven-foot center Matas Vokietaitis ranks first in the country in free-throw rate. The Longhorns attempt 28.6 free throws per contest, hitting those at a respectable clip of 73 percent. Texas also ranks 15th nationally in offensive rebound rate, grabbing 37.8 percent of its missed field goals so far this season.

Those will be areas of concern for Pope and his Wildcats on Wednesday. Kentucky has been above average this season at keeping opponents off the stripe, but middle of the road in keeping teams off the offensive glass. That being said, you never know which Texas team you’re going to see take the floor.

Will Kentucky see the same Texas squad that beat No. 17 Alabama on the road and No. 15 Vanderbilt at home in back-to-back games? Or will they see the same Texas team that lost at home to both Mississippi State (OT) and, most recently, Texas A&M? The Longhorns shot 41.5 percent from deep and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds per game in the wins over Alabama and Vanderbilt. In the losses to MSU and Texas A&M, those numbers fell to 28.3 percent from deep with nine offensive rebounds per game.

In total, Texas has four players averaging better than 13 points per game: 6-foot-7 forward Dailyn Swain (15.7 PPG), Vokietaitis (15.2 PPG), 6-foot-5 guard Tramon Mark (13.4 PPG), and 6-foot-2 guard Jordan Pope (13.2 PPG). Coach Miller typically only goes eight-deep in his rotation, but those four are the primary scorers. 6-foot-4 junior guard Simeon Wilcher, who shoots 94.7 percent from the line, is Texas’ next highest-leading scorer at 8.1 points per outing.

“Pope has put the team on his shoulder sometimes,” Pope said. “Number eight (Vokietaitis) — I’m not gonna try to say his last name, not out of disrespect, but I’ll probably say wrong — is putting the team on his shoulder sometimes, just really getting to the foul line. Swain is probably their most important player, maybe in a lot of cases. They’ve had a lot of guys to step up and carry them, and certainly that makes them dangerous.”

A familiar face for Kentucky fans will be Mark, who is in his seventh college season (three at Houston, one at Arkansas, two at Texas). He’s someone Pope is especially aware of after the veteran torched the Wildcats for 26 points in Austin last season en route to a win.

“He’s a tough guard,” Pope said of Mark. “He’s shooting 52% from mid-range, right? And so he’s a 1.04 points for possession — if you subtract turnovers, he’s a 1.04, which is hard… He’s so good. He’s a big shot maker, physically strong, maybe their best defensive player. He’s a really good player. And he’s put them on his shoulders a couple times, but they have a lot of guys that could do it.”

Texas (11-7; 2-3 SEC) has picked up solid wins this season over projected NCAA Tournament teams such as NC State, Alabama, and Texas A&M, but losses to Mississippi State and Arizona State have them outside of the bubble right now. The Longhorns lost by double-digits to the likes of Duke, Virginia, UConn, and Tennessee. That makes this a Quad 2 opportunity for Kentucky, which needs to avoid that caliber of loss to keep building its own postseason resume.

