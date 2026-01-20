Mark Pope previews Texas, shares JQ injury update and talks Kentucky's momentum

Kentucky has won three straight games — all using 12-plus-point comebacks, starting with a home win vs. Mississippi State and followed by back-to-back wins at LSU and Tennessee. How do the Wildcats respond with consecutive home tests vs. Texas and Ole Miss this week? Can they put together two halves instead of putting themselves in a tough spot to make miracles happen?

Also, what in the world is going on with Jayden Quaintance? Can Jaland Lowe still help this team despite being ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury?

Pope chatted with the media for 21 minutes, recapping a fun week for the Cats and previewing what’s to come against the Longhorns on Wednesday.

“Man, this Texas team is — they are potent offensively. My goodness, they just have weapons everywhere,” Pope said of Sean Miller’s squad in his first season in Austin. “They’re one of the top teams in the country getting to the free throw line. They have the number one player in the country in getting the free throw line and free throw rate. They’re one of the top teams in the country on the offensive glass. They can hurt you in isolation, they hurt you off handoffs and off screens.

“They can hurt you in transition, and they do it from all five spots. Got some guys coming off the bench that really have an impact. They can really, really shoot it. They’re a good team.”

See what the Kentucky head coach had to say below, including notes on Otega Oweh’s growth, Denzel Aberdeen and Jasper Johnson at point guard, Malachi Moreno manning the five spot and beating JQ in chess:

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

