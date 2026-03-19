Mark Pope questions reporting accuracy, pushes back on NIL narrative

Kentucky’s very expensive 2025-26 roster build has been a big part of the Wildcats’ storyline this season. Reports of Kentucky’s spending leaked out before the season, beginning with the Lexington Herald-Leader’s report that Kentucky spent around $22 million on Mark Pope’s second team. Two months later, Matt Norlander called the Wildcats “the most overpaid, overrated, disappointing team” in the sport after a shocking loss to Gonzaga in early December.

That narrative didn’t die when Kentucky turned things around in SEC play, winning eight of nine games at one point. Earlier this month, Dick Vitale called out Kentucky’s NIL spending after the Wildcats lost at home on Senior Day in the regular-season finale.

The conversation has been ongoing throughout the season, both nationally and locally. That topic came up again during Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament media availability, when Pope was asked about NIL spending, public perception, and if it adds more pressure this time of year.

Pope replied, “I don’t know if it creates more pressure. The pressure is ever-present. You earn the pressure. Everybody in sports is fighting to earn the pressure. If you have no pressure, it means you are irrelevant. So the pressure is something we are all chasing. The day that you don’t have pressure, it means you are probably just not relevant. It doesn’t matter. The pressure is the reward for doing great work.”

Then, he touched on how NIL discussions and media coverage can become a distraction.

“In terms of the NIL situation, it might add some pressure to it,” explained Pope, who, before the season began, called his team a Ferrari that he couldn’t wait to drive, before comparing his 2025-26 Wildcats to Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team.

“I think it definitely adds distraction. And it takes on… I don’t want to get sidelined on a commentary about reporting, but I do think there’s a chance that accuracy in reporting has taken a massive, massive, massive, insane hit. On a daily basis, we read things and shake our head, and we are like, man, I wonder if anyone actually believes this stuff.”

“Don’t believe anything you read”

Earlier this week, Michigan star Yaxel Lendenborg drew national attention when he said Kentucky offered him $7-9 million last spring before ultimately choosing Michigan. Lendenborg claimed that Mark Pope would pay anything to get him there.

On Thursday, Pope was asked, without naming names: “Speaking of unusual things reported this week, did Kentucky offer an individual player 7 to $9 million?”

“I can tell you this, I have been in this business a long time, at Kentucky, it is just different,” Pope said. “I think part of the problem, too, is that.. I am getting myself in trouble, whatever… This is how we live. I think part of the reason there have been such blurred lines between all media. I don’t think anybody differentiates between social media with someone in their underwear in their basement that has nothing to do versus the most noted journalist in the world with unbelievable ethics. I think that it all blurs together, and we just start reporting what everybody else is reporting, whether it has any validity or not.”

Pope said Mitch Barnhart approached him in his office before the team left for St. Louis. Barnhart had a couple of headlines that left Pope “dumbfounded” and “befuddled” by what was circulating.

“To BBN, I would just say, please don’t believe anything you read about anything. If I was going to tell you the percent of stuff that was actually reported accurately, it would probably be in the fifth percentile. It is an interesting time in the world, and that just is what it is.

“But there’s craziness swirling around, but that’s the circus that comes with Kentucky. That’s all part of what makes Kentucky so great, what makes it different than anyone else. If anybody wants clicks they can just say any crazy thing or write any crazy thing or click any crazy thing about Kentucky and they are going to get clicks and likes and they are going to get controversy. It is the way we elevate our stature in the media, unfortunately. This is a broad brush. I am not talking about every media member or social media member, which is really not a media member at all.”

No headlines

Later in the press conference, Pope was asked to clarify the inaccuracy in the Lendeborg story. He took the Mark Stoops approach of no headlines.

“You guys are smart. Once you get me commenting, then it makes the story bigger. I would like not to take… guys, we could go down a list of, you know, we could go down a list of the plane crash that Lee Ann was in, and go down the list of all of the NIL stuff, the list of me being in the hospital a month ago. We can go down the whole list of all of the stuff.

“I know that you guys have to come out here with a headline. I am not going to give it to you. But I would appreciate it if it was some segment of the media that is like, let’s actually search for like, I don’t know. I am trying not to make a commentary on it. This is all part of the distraction that my team is not a part of. We will try and embrace the circus nature of this and count on some responsible media member somewhere to actually kind of dig in and find out or just be responsible reporting.”