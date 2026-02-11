Mark Pope's raw locker room moment headlines trailer for new Kentucky Basketball documentary

No matter what happens with this Kentucky Basketball team, we’re going to get a behind-the-scenes look. CBS Sports just released a trailer for “Kentucky Basketball CONFIDENTIAL,” a documentary premiering on Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. ET ahead of the Final Four games. CBS Sports has had a camera crew embedded with the team all season, and even though it’s far from over, the footage they’ve gotten so far is fascinating.

In the almost two-minute trailer, we see Mark Pope talking to his team at the beginning of the season about what lies ahead. Those words seem especially fitting given the highs and lows we’ve experienced since.

“We are starting what is going to be the epic journey of your entire lifetime,” Pope tells his team. “Starting journeys is scary because you don’t know what’s gonna happen. Things go good, they go bad, they go sideways. You know you’re gonna have challenges, you know you’ll have tough times. It can be terrifying to start a journey, but I ain’t scared at all. You know why? Because I know who I’m traveling with.”

As you know, it didn’t take long for the Cats to face adversity. We see a montage of Kentucky’s losses to Louisville, Michigan State, and Gonzaga, the latter featuring a fan booing the team at Bridgestone Arena.

“Right now, it’s hard to have joy in the middle of this storm that it feels like we’re in, but no one has given up,” Collin Chandler says while driving around Lexington. “I don’t think we will give up.”

“The narrative they try to come up with just because we’re losing,” Otega Oweh says as he plays with his dog. “Like, I’m fighting people in the locker room? Like, what?!”

The most interesting moment comes around the 1:03 mark, where Pope unleashes his emotions in the locker room at Madison Square Garden during the loss to Michigan State.

“What are we scared of? What are you scared of? Tell me!”

There are good moments too, locker room celebrations after the St. John’s win and Malachi Moreno’s buzzer-beater at LSU, and Collin Chandler and Brandon Garrison enjoying time with their families. Hopefully, the good will outweigh the bad by the time this leaves the editing room and premieres on CBS on Final Four Saturday. One of the final shots is Pope punching a whiteboard during what appears to be the Gonzaga, Vanderbilt, or Tennessee road games.

“We’re going to experience highs, but it’s going to be incredibly confrontational,” Pope says. “That’s what we live for.”

This is just the latest behind-the-scenes documentary on Kentucky Basketball. Kentucky has been featured in CBS Sports’ “March Madness Confidential” series several times, and also in numerous ESPN series during the John Calipari. Earlier this season, CBS Sports dropped “Home Court,” featuring Mark and Lee Anne Pope talking about Year Two in Lexington and what the program means to them. You can see parts of that below.

