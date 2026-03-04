Mark Pope Reacts to Mitch Barnhart's Retirement as Kentucky AD: 'His Influence is Going to Continue to Be Felt'

Mark Pope had high praise for Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart after Kentucky’s 96-85 loss to Texas A&M in College Station. During his postgame press conference, Pope was asked about the news that Barnhart will be stepping down as the University of Kentucky’s athletic director, effective June 30.

“He’s got an unbelievable legacy. He’s left an incredible legacy on college sports,” Pope told reporters following Tuesday’s game. “A lot of athletic directors make an impact on some sports at their school, maybe their school. As the story of Mitch Barnhart is told, he’s made an unbelievable impact, not just on athletics at Kentucky, but also on the entire campus, on the development of the campus, on what Kentucky is today.”

Pope talked about Barnhart’s role in ushering in the new era of college athletics. He also acknowledged that, despite his retirement as AD, Barnhart will still be involved with the University.

“He’s had his fingerprints on everything good that’s happened in college athletics over the last 25 years. In the position as athletic director and as the leading tenured voice in the country for athletic departments, he’ll be sorely missed, but his influence is going to continue to be felt,” Pope said. “He’ll still be, in some ways, a more active advocate for the new direction of college athletics. He’s just changing positions. He’s not stepping away from his stewardship of college athletics.”

‘I Don’t Know if There’s One That Compares’

Mark Pope continued his glowing comments on Mitch Barnhart during his postgame radio show with Tom Leach. He was asked about Barnhart’s legacy as Kentucky athletic director.

“I don’t know if there’s one that compares as an athletic director,” Pope told Tom Leach during his postgame radio show. “It hasn’t just been in the Kentucky athletic department. It’s been in Kentucky campus-wide, and the growth that the University of Kentucky has seen, it’s got to be close to unprecedented, university-wide over the last 10, 15, 20, 25 years, and Mitch has had his hand in a lot of that.”

Pope talked about Barnhart’s partnership with University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. He highlighted “this most recent stretch” over the past several years.

“His fingerprints are all over everything good that’s trying to happen in college athletics,” Pope said. “He’s been the leading voice among AD’s for the last decade, the most-tenured guy, and he’s had an amazing impact. He will continue to be somebody that everybody in college sports consults moving forward to try to find answers to some of the challenges we have.”

Mitch Barnhart is Continuing to Be Involved at Kentucky

Despite Mitch Barnhart’s impending retirement, he is still expected to be involved with the University of Kentucky. His new role was reported on Tuesday.

Starting on June 1, Barnhart will serve as the school’s first Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. The details on that role are scarce, as the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative is a new project by UK President Eli Capilouto. Barnhart’s amended contract describes the initiative as “a transdisciplinary and collaborative approach to the study and promotion of sports,” which is pretty vague; however, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton tells Matt Jones that Barnhart’s new position will be on the academic side of the university, and he will not have a role in athletics moving forward (other than as a supporter, of course).