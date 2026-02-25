Mark Pope says Kentucky battled emotional fatigue to avoid another loss

Kentucky needed a win in the worst way tonight, and no matter how ugly it was, they got it. The 72-63 victory over South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak, the program’s first in five years. It didn’t come easy; the Cats got off to another slow start in the first and second halves, which Mark Pope partly attributed to an emotional hangover from a rough ten-day stretch.

“Our guys are good at [creating our own energy]. So I was very confident that our guys would come compete. I felt like they made some shots early in the first half, in a little bit of weird energy. And I felt like it took us some time to get going in the second half.

“I felt like, as hard as these guys tried to free themselves of all the energy of the last 10 days or so, it’s hard because it’s emotionally wearing and taxing, and then things like the energy in the gym certainly contribute to that. But I thought our guys managed it really well.”

Denzel Aberdeen gave Kentucky its first lead around the eight-minute mark of the first half, spearheading a 13-0 run, the Cats’ largest in SEC play. South Carolina fought back in the second, tying the game at 48 with 8:28 to go. Kentucky responded with a 9-2 run. When the Gamecocks cut the lead to two with 2:52 to play, the Cats put the game away with a 10-0 run. It was a sweet reward for the very loud contingent of Kentucky fans at Colonial Life Arena.

“DA had a lot to do with that,” Pope said of Kentucky’s 13-0 run in the first half. “Finally, getting some stops consistently had a lot to do with that. You know, we have a very small bench, but it was nice tonight to have all four of our guys coming off the bench in positive plus/minus territory. So, they’re playing a really, really important role for us, and it was good.”

Kentucky couldn’t afford to lose this game tonight. A fourth-straight loss, and the third in Quad 2 this season, would have sent the Cats toward the NCAA Tournament bubble. During his postgame conversation with Tom Leach, Pope opened up more about the “emotional toll” of the last ten days, specifically the heartbreaking loss at Auburn.

“No, there’s pressure if you’ve won three in a row,” Pope joked when Leach asked about the pressure of the three-game losing streak. “It’s just that the pressure is ever-present, which is such a privilege; that’s why you want to come play in Kentucky. Nobody wants to go play where it doesn’t matter, right?

“But I do think there’s an emotional toll on our guys. I think a couple of games, and then the game Saturday, the way it finished, I think really — we spent more time trying to, like, purge ourselves and refresh ourselves from the energy of the last 10 days than we did really on prep for the game in terms of Xs and Os. And we did that with some success, with enough success, and we’ll work hard to get our juice up to a peak, peak level for a massive game on Saturday in Rupp.”

Saturday’s game vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt is indeed massive, a rematch of last month’s embarrassing 25-point loss to Nashville and the first of three Quad 1 matchups to end the season. Hopefully, Kentucky’s win tonight exorcised any lingering bad demons, because the Cats will need all of their wits about them to upset the Commodores.

