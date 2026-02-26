Mark Pope remains undecided on a GM, but 'that's been an ongoing conversation'

Indiana made the well-received decision to hire an executive director of basketball, just in time for the start of portal chaos in six weeks. Others have hired general managers — Michigan, Duke, Arizona and Illinois are the current KenPom top four, and as old friend of the (Kentucky) program Kyle Tucker pointed out on social media, all four of them have a comparable role on staff.

The Wildcats do not, and considering the reported cost and underwhelming product given the expectations — beyond the ongoing recruiting struggles — fans are dying to know if Mark Pope is next in line to hire one.

His latest answer is unlikely to satisfy those ravenous members of Big Blue Nation, unfortunately.

“Yeah, that’s been an ongoing conversation for us,” Pope said during his weekly radio show on Wednesday. “We’ve had a lot of conversations trying to find exactly the space that will work best for us. But, you know, as everybody figures this out, that is certainly a direction that some teams have gone with, with really incredibly varied levels of success.

“So we’re probably having conversations about it on a weekly basis.”

Pope said at his introductory press conference in April 2024 that he was interested in hiring a GM to help him with roster-building — he brought up the idea himself, among other forward-thinking positions.

“It is so dynamic right now — the portal, NIL,” he said at the time. “Conference realignment has changed so quickly. Building a staff now, you are not looking just for the skill sets for just recruiting, but considering GM positions that navigate a roster, considering NIL positions.”

Two years later, ahead of his third transfer portal cycle leading the program, he’s lost more support staff members than he’s added with no GM or the equivalent in sight.

KSR asked specifically about the pros and cons of a GM hire back in December, Pope saying the position helped with manpower but hurt with focus and communication.

“I like it in terms of the manpower, for sure. I like it in terms of the manpower, I like it in terms of the focus. I like it in terms of the 24/7, just being solely focused on that,” Pope said. “One of the ways where I think it kind of can hurt is — the purpose is to purchase one degree of separation. There’s also some danger that comes with that in terms of, I think sometimes it can be less beneficial for student-athletes. I think sometimes it can be a little bit problematic in terms of communication.

“That’s the whole purpose of it, right? That’s the part that, if we go that direction, we’ll have to be very clear and very focused on that, because at the end of the day, we have things that have to be done here.”

The transfer portal opens on April 7 while Kentucky remains empty-handed when it comes to high school recruiting in 2026.

Hopefully Pope can find the right fit sooner rather than later — because it’s been an ‘ongoing conversation’ for years now.