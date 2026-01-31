Mark Pope says 'every recruit is different' as Kentucky looks to land first 2026 commit

Kentucky has yet to land a high school commit from the current cycle and beyond. And while the Wildcats are involved with several of the nation’s top prospects, head coach Mark Pope and his staff haven’t been able to lock any of them down to this point.

That can certainly change, though. 10 of the top 50 ranked recruits from the 2026 class by Rivals have yet to choose a school. The top three — Tyran Stokes, Bruce Branch III, and Caleb Holt — are all being actively recruited by UK at some level, as is top 15 prospect Christian Collins. Kentucky actually appeared to be close to locking up commitments from Stokes and Collins in recent months, even receiving Crystal Ball and/or RPM picks in favor of them choosing the ‘Cats, but those talks have died down significantly ever since.

In a season that hasn’t gone according to plan on the court, Pope’s ability to land top recruits (both in the transfer portal and from the high school ranks) off the court is coming into question more and more often. During his pre-Arkansas press conference on Thursday, he was asked about the responses he’s been receiving from recruits as the 2025-26 season has gone along.

“Every recruit is different,” Pope said. “Every recruit is looking for something different. Unsurprisingly to the tenured coach, sometimes when things are not smooth, it’s actually a better story for some recruits. Some guys want different things.”

Admittedly, that is not exactly a clear-cut response — if anything, it draws more questions than it answers. It’s not crazy to say that different recruits want different things from the schools they’re looking at, because they all do, in some way. But implying that some recruits prefer rockier situations over solidified ones isn’t what most fans would like to hear right now from a program leader who has not lived up to lofty expectations as the coach of his team so far this season.

“It is such a unique story for every single player,” Pope added. “That it’s hard to give a generalized answer.”

Kentucky is making inroads with top 2027 recruits. They will continue to go after the likes of Stokes, Collins, and others in 2026. Pope was able to bring in a pair of talented in-state high school recruits last offseason, one of them (Malachi Moreno) serving as a top contributor this season, along with another four-star who hasn’t even seen the floor. But he’s yet to land a big fish, something that became a regularity in Lexington under the former coaching staff.

Regardless of whether it’s fair to pass those same expectations over to Pope or not, Kentucky is still not where it needs to be right now with high school recruiting. Duke has four 2026 commits on board, Arkansas has two, Michigan State has four, Houston has two, UConn has two, Kansas has four, Alabama has two — and on and on and on…

It only takes one five-star commitment to change the current perception, but until that happens, there will continue to be concerns about Kentucky’s ability to bring in top-end talent.

