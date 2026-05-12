Mark Pope says he ended a portal visit after three hours in final offseason BBN Q&A

Mark Pope was criticized for staying quiet during a polarizing offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats, then received pushback for going a little too public with a social media Q&A with Big Blue Nation in response to that initial disapproval — seemingly unable to win, but understandable considering what’s at stake in 2026-27 with the program’s Final Four drought sitting at a dozen years.

To his credit, though, his responses have been met with nearly unanimous praise, going three for three in the last week. He’s answered some layups, but also some tough ones that hit on some of the cycle’s most controversial topics, ranging from the GM position to high school recruiting misses and everything in between.

Now, he’s wrapping things up with a fourth installment that, again, includes a little bit of both fun and serious. For the former, Pope confirmed his dog is named Rupp for obvious reasons while also inviting a fan to dinner at Malone’s with 10 of his best friends, courtesy of BHG co-founder Bruce Drake.

As for the more serious topics, see what the third-year Kentucky coach had to say about his push for 3-point shooting, agent relationships and recruiting visits — including one story of a trip that lasted a total of three hours before the Wildcats realized that the prospect was not a good fit in Lexington.

Take a look.

Would love to see you address who is handling agents and player reps. Feel like we didn’t hear that when talking about the general management team.

“Every single one of my assistant coaches is talking to agents every single day. It’s an integral part of the recruiting process now. You talk to the AAU coach, you talk to a high school coach, you talk to family members, you talk to the player, and you talk to their agents.”

Are you actually going to try for 30-plus threes a game?

“Yes.”

In key roster decisions like transfers, high school recruiting, and NIL prioritization, who ultimately has the final say?

“I do.”

When you invite a player to campus, have there been any on their visit that you’ve determined would not be a good fit for the team?

“Yes. In the high-paced recruiting of portal recruiting, a lot of times, the first time you ever meet a player in person is on their campus visit. We’ve had a lot of great visits. We’ve had some visits that we cut short. Our record for cutting a visit short was three hours, where we just determined that this was not going to be a great fit.”

See the video for yourself:

This was fun!

Til next time BBN! pic.twitter.com/G60Z8BVzjZ — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 11, 2026

If you missed any of the others, check those out below, too:

Keep the questions coming BBN! pic.twitter.com/MdEnykTs7i — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 6, 2026

Hit on some more questions today, tackling the GM topic tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3Y3gu5jfs5 — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 7, 2026

What a week Big Blue Nation!

What else do you want to know? pic.twitter.com/3w0WXwjeeU — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 8, 2026

Any guesses on the recruit who was sent home after just three hours?