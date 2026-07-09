Mark Pope says he'd "100 percent" run it back with last year's roster, if healthy

Mark Pope spoke with confidence about his new Kentucky team during his summer interview with KSR. It’s clear that he likes the new crop of talent in Lexington and believes they can get Kentucky back into contention in college basketball.

This, after last season was not up to Kentucky’s standards, as the Wildcats lost 14 games, were the ninth-seeded team in the SEC Tournament, and were bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the first weekend.

Looking back on last year’s group, Pope was disappointed with the outcome but insists that Kentucky’s 2025-26 roster was built to succeed and to chase a national championship. He maintains that injuries derailed the team’s potential.

“We just didn’t get to see it.”

Self-evaluating to KSR, Pope said, “I feel the same way about the roster as I did before the season. We just didn’t get to see it.”

He told the show that he wished he had a better answer for what went wrong, but that he genuinely believed he had a Ferrari when he made that infamous comparison last summer, and that his opinion of the roster didn’t change after it failed to meet the program’s standards.

“We just didn’t get to see it,” he repeated, citing Jaland Lowe‘s early-season shoulder injury and Jayden Quaintance‘s delayed recovery.

“I say this all the time: we got to see them for 17 minutes in the second half against St. John’s, and even in that scenario, you were seeing guys that never practiced together, that never got to develop. I think about J-Lowe and JQ a lot. They changed the way our team could function on the floor, and so the upside with those guys was so elite.”

Pope pointed to Quaintance’s first-round NBA draft selection as what Kentucky missed when Quaintance played only four games as a Wildcat.

“That’s the type of talent that he brings to the table. We just unfortunately didn’t get to see it last year.”

He also mentioned the impact of Acaden Lewis‘ decommitment in the spring. When Kentucky added Lowe, Lewis flipped to Villanova, breaking up what Pope called “an unbelieveable lead guard scenario” in the backcourt.

“I wish Acaden had stayed because that would’ve given us some real, like, backup function and we thought that was going to work, and it just didn’t.”

He would 100 percent run it back with last year’s group

With so much belief in the roster he constructed last season, would Pope do it all over again with the same team if he could?

“100 percent,” he told KSR. “There’s always things you can do better, but, man, I would’ve loved to take that thing for a ride for sure. I think the way it was built, I like the way it was put together… If you gave me that group healthy, and said run it back, I’d say let’s go, man.”

Whether fans agree or not, Pope isn’t second-guessing the roster he built. In his mind, Kentucky never got a fair chance to show what it could become.

[Listen to Mark Pope on KSR]