Mark Pope says Kam Williams needs to take advantage of his opportunities to play more

Kentucky gave Alabama a 21-point first-half cushion while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three, ultimately trailing by 16 at the break. Of those 20 minutes before intermission, Kam Williams — the guy coming off a 26-point, eight-3-pointer career-high effort — played just six of them, good for eighth on the team.

With the Wildcats desperately looking for offensive answers against one of the worst power-conference defenses in the country, Williams took one shot in those six minutes.

Then he didn’t play a minute in the first 10:01 of the second half, finally checking in with Kentucky down 17 points with a quarter of the game to go. He’d stay in the rest of the way, going 1-3 from deep and 2-2 at the line for five points with one rebound and one block. In that stretch, the Cats cut it to single digits for the first time since the 10:02 mark of the first half.

There was no feeding the hot hand with the guy who had knocked down 11 of his last 17 attempts from deep for a hit rate of 64.7 percent in three games to wrap up the non-conference. Why not? A couple of reasons, Mark Pope says.

For starters, they tried going big and it pushed Williams off the floor at times — especially with Otega Oweh playing well.

“We’re searching a little bit in that sense,” Pope said when asked about the Tulane transfer’s inconsistent playing time. “We were trying to work on a bigger lineup that wasn’t super functional today. (Otega) was giving us a huge lift, but there will be ways that we can work Kam in.”

The other reason? He’s not making the most of his reps when he’s on the floor — whether they’re consistent minutes or not.

“Kam also needs to be more aggressive and take advantage of the opportunities he has,” Pope added.

It comes just days after the second-year coach called his team’s shooting ‘subpar’ to begin the season, but showed signs of serious growth, particularly after the hot performance against Bellarmine — led by Williams, of course.

“It’s been subpar for us, for sure, up until now,” Pope said Tuesday. “But I think our ceiling is really high there. I think that it has been due to a lot of things. I think we get slowed down and more impatient, which is a bad combination when the game gets tough sometimes for us. And that’s something that we’re growing out, we’re learning more about.”

There are a lot of things to complain about with this Kentucky team right now, and it’s fair to lump Williams’ inconsistent reps and limited shots created for the guy with serious momentum into those.

Bizarre.