Mark Pope says Kam Williams will practice Thursday for Kentucky: 'He's dying to play.'

Kam Williams ditched the scooter, then the boot to walk in sneakers after surgery to repair a broken foot back in late January. Then Mark Pope broke the news this week that the sophomore wing had started jogging while also taking part in an individual skill workout with the Kentucky staff, a sign the return-to-play ramp-up had officially begun.

The latest update may be the best yet, though, for fans hoping to see the versatile sharpshooter back on the floor for the Wildcats sooner rather than later.

When asked about both Williams and Jayden Quaintance going into the Senior Day matchup vs. Florida and the SEC Tournament next week, Pope said that the former was much closer to making his return than the latter — but there is space for any help Kentucky can get, knowing the current depth struggles. He’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink if it helps the Wildcats win games and make a run over the next month.

“I think it depends on how they feel. It depends on where we are,” Pope said of adding Williams and/or Quaintance back to the mix. “I think we’re a lot closer with Kam right now than we are now with JQ. So we’ll see. It’s kind of a race to the finish line here, a lot of it will depend on how Saturday feels and how the SEC Tournament goes, but there’s certainly space — especially when you’re playing back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back, however many back-to-backs it would end up being. There’s definitely space.”

Pope didn’t say anything else about Quaintance, but did dig deeper on Williams. Whether he’s making shots or coming up with defensive stops, the Tulane transfer can impact the game and winning overall in a number of ways. That’s why he feels the transition back would be a seamless one, no matter how many minutes he’d be able to give the Cats.

Any little bit would help.

“Kam has had a really positive impact on our team. He hasn’t been able to play for quite a while now, but he also has a game where — he’s had a positive impact on the game, even when he’s not maybe fine-tuned offensively, just with his length and his mobility and his physicality. He’s had a positive impact on us on the defensive end. So we’ll see,” Pope continued. “He’s getting close. We had a really good workout yesterday, a non-contact workout, so we’ll see where that goes.”

The big news of the day? Williams will be suiting up in practice on Thursday. They will see how his foot responds from there to decide the next steps — no pun intended — for just how soon he can be a full-contact participant before being cleared for game action.

“We’re gonna see if we can slip him into a little bit of practice today,” he said. “I don’t know if he’ll get any contact today, but we’re pushing it with him. He’s also been working incredibly hard. He’s made good progress. So we’ll see. The question is, once he gets into any type of full-speed stuff, how does it respond? That’s going to be the question we’ll be asking over the next days and days.”

No matter how things unfold in the coming weeks with Williams’ availability and potential production, he just appreciates how hard he’s fought to get back out on the floor.

“I love the fact that he’s dying to play right now. He’s dying to play,” Pope said. “He’s doing everything he can to get in.”

Will it be a Nashville return for Kam Williams? We’re trending in the right direction.